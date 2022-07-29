The Greene County-Greeneville EMS board discussed staffing long-distance transports and approved the purchase of two ambulances during its meeting Thursday.
Currently, EMS employees get a $50 incentive when they carry out a long-distance transport. A transport over 100 miles is considered to be long-distance.
“If you’re going over 100 miles you’re essentially going to Nashville or Duke,” EMS Operations Director T.J. Manis said.
Those trips are often put out to bid through TennCare or insurance companies, and can bring in good amounts of revenue to EMS organizations.
However, Greene County-Greeneville EMS is not doing as many long-distance transports now due to being short-staffed.
“They are calling on us often to do that, but we don’t because of our staffing,” EMS Director Calvin Hawkins said.
It takes about 10 hours round-trip to transport someone to Nashville, and sometimes staff cannot be spared for that long.
Currently, Greene County-Greeneville EMS has six paramedic positions open and two EMT positions vacant.
At full staff, EMS has 44 full-time employees, but currently there are only 36.
“We were doing good for awhile, but now we are on the downslope on employment,” Manis said.
The short-staffed nature of EMS for the past couple months has affected the organization’s ability to take long-distance transport calls. Manis hopes employment numbers will go up once more, but he recognized that competition for employees is stiff.
Manis said that EMS recently interviewed a prospective employee, but could not come close to matching the hourly pay of some nearby EMS organizations.
“Everyone around us is raising their pay as well. It’s just a sprint,” Manis said.
After the discussion on long-distance transport and employment, the board went on to approve the purchase of two new ambulances.
Supply-chain issues have continued to plague EMS organizations looking for equipment and ambulances, according to Manis, and the approval by the board to purchase two new ambulances is an effort to get ahead of those issues.
Manis has been in contact with a vendor in North Carolina who said he would likely have two new ambulance chassis available soon.
“The best case scenario is that those chassis could be here by Thanksgiving,” Manis said.
Manis does not want to pass up the opportunity as EMS has been told that it could be 18 to 24 months before other chassis become available.
“It would be my wish that we could go ahead and speak for one of those chassis at least, if not both. With the supply chain, you never know when you’re going to get any new vehicles or equipment to put in them,” Manis said.
Manis noted that wait times for some ambulance equipment, including stretchers and power loaders, is over 6 months right now.
“So a truck could get here and we may not have anything to put in it,” Manis said. “Supply-chain issues are something we are continuing to deal with.”
The ambulance purchase will have to be approved by the Greene County Commission before it is finalized.
Greene County-Greeneville EMS ambulances stay in primary service for about five years, according to Manis, with about 60,000 miles being put on a primary service ambulance each year. An ambulance usually has about 300,000 miles on it before it comes off primary service and is placed in reserve status for another two or three years.
“The longer we put off getting these new trucks and keeping them coming on our replacement schedule, the longer our trucks are still on the road rolling,” Manis said.