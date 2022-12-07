EMS Board Holding Called Meeting Thursday Dec 7, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The EMS Board will have a called meeting at 3 p.m. on Thursday in the conference room of the Greene County Courthouse Annex, 204 N. Cutler St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ems Board Meeting Annex Conference Room County Courthouse Called Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Aiken To Play Volleyball At Walters State Konieczny Signs With Maryville Soccer Santa Claus Star Of Greeneville Christmas Parade Greeneville BMA To Consider Amending Beer Sale Code Tuesday Crenlo, Isaiah 117 House Floats Parade Award-Winners