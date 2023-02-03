EMS Board To Meet Thursday Feb 3, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The EMS Board will meet at 3 p.m. on Thursday in the conference room of the Greene County Courthouse Annex, 204 N. Cutler St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Advertising Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Belk Transforms Local Store Into First Outlet Prayer Vigil Held For Missing Teen No. 3 Knights Upset, Lady Knights Roll Missing Mosheim Juvenile Located, Charges Pending West Main Recycling Faces TDEC, Legal Sanctions