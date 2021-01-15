Members of the Greene County-Greeneville Emergency Medical Services Board got a first look at its new substation on Thursday.
Following its meeting, the board toured the new substation, located on CCU Boulevard behind the office for the Greene County Election Commission and Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security.
The new substation was constructed using pandemic relief funds made available through the state’s Local Government Support Grant. Construction began last fall and was finished in 83 days, meeting the grant’s deadline of project completion by the end of 2020. It is planned to be put into service next month by EMS.
Two ambulance crews can be housed at the substation, and plans are to transfer two of the four crews currently housed at the EMS substation on Forest Street to the new facility. The new substation is intended to help provide better service for the eastern side of Greeneville and surrounding areas in the county by spreading out the ambulances headquartered in town.
There have been questions from the community about removing the substation at South Greene and transferring its crew to the new substation, said EMS Director Calvin Hawkins.
The substation at South Greene is remaining open, and there are no plans to close it, Hawkins said.
There are times when the ambulances in Greeneville are busy on calls that the ambulance from South Greene is called into town as a back-up, he said, but there are no plans to move the ambulance. It is normal protocol for the EMS to ask ambulances stationed in the county to come to town when the ambulances in town are tied up on calls.
Sleeping quarters for ambulance crews, a day room equipped with a small kitchen area, a working area for crews to do their paperwork, office space and bays to house three ambulances are included in the new substation.
Some of the six new ambulances that have been recently put into service by the EMS will be housed at the substation. The EMS received the ambulances late in the year. Some of the ambulances were ordered two years ago but delivery was delayed due to production schedules for the vehicles.
EMS Operations Director T.J. Manis said the new substation is also wired to be operated from a generator if needed and can be used by the Office of Emergency Management for an emergency operations center during a natural disaster or other situation.
Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison commended general contractor C&C Millwright & Maintenance and architect Dave Wright for the design and construction of a functional building that will serve the community for many years.
Plans are to pave around the substation in the spring after the weather warms, Morrison said, explaining it will give time for the ground to settle. The project will also include repaving the drive to both the substation and facility in front of it as well as the parking area around the Election Commission and EMA office.
The board members also toured the new EMS billing office on Forest Street where the meeting was held. The meeting included updates and some discussion of working with 911 officials to find a solution for after-hours calls from Tenncare about convalescent ambulance transfers.
The EMS moved its billing office into the building in October. The office building was part of the property donated to the county for EMS use by Takoma Regional Hospital. A sleep center was located within the office building, and once it moved to a new location last year, the county was able to adapt the space for the EMS use.