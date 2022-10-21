EMS Board Will Meet Thursday Oct 21, 2022 39 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The EMS Board will meet at 3 p.m. on Thursday in the conference room of the Greene County Courthouse Annex, 204 N. Cutler St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Ems Board Annex Conference Room County Courthouse Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Police: 'No Signs Of Foul Play' In Death Of Man Found In Park Sevierville Woman Killed Thursday In I-81 Crash Greene County Sheriff’s Department Returns Gun Stolen In 1990 Alarm For Volunteer Firefighters Sounded In County Case Of Teenager Charged With Murder Now In Criminal Court