Installation of a new radio system, funding for purchasing two ambulances, the opening of a billing office in different location and the start of construction on an additional substation — it has been an eventful nine months for the Greene County-Greeneville Emergency Medical Services.
However, the Emergency Medical Services still faces a manpower issue with six vacancies currently, which has been complicated with the impact of the coronavirus.
Updates were given about new equipment and building projects, and staffing needs were discussed during an EMS Board meeting on Thursday, its first meeting since the pandemic began.
At that earlier meeting in January, the EMS Board had given its support to the purchases of new heart monitors to replace aging equipment and to pre-order two ambulances to enable them to be manufactured during the vendor’s production schedule this year.
The new heart monitors have now been installed and the emergency medical technicians and paramedics are pleased with the new machines, said EMS Director Calvin Hawkins.
In addition, new routers have been installed in the ambulances that are part of the communication system with the hospitals, he said.
Two ambulances ordered during the last fiscal year and the two pre-ordered are now ready for delivery, said EMS Operations Director T.J. Manis. The company has indicated that all four may be ready next week for delivery, but at least two will be available for pick-up, he said. The remaining two would then be ready the following week.
At the January meeting, work was expected to begin soon to install new radios for EMS, which would connect the service with the Tennessee Advanced Communications network. Last year, the county began a phased process of getting emergency first responders online on the network, with the EMS and the Greene County Sheriff’s Department gaining access last fiscal year to the system, enabling them to interact directly with the Greeneville police and fire departments that are already on the system.
Those radios are now installed, and there have been a minimum of communication issues with the new equipment, Manis said.
The state EMS organization has begun efforts to have emergency services across Tennessee obtain access to the communications network, and there may be a grant available in the future to purchase two new radios for the EMS, he said.
Since the January meeting, the EMS has opened up its new billing office in the former sleep center services building associated with the local hospitals, Hawkins told the board. The building, donated to the EMS from Takoma Regional Hospital, was remodeled for the office, which was formerly located in the county garage building.
The other new facility for the EMS is the substation now under construction behind the building that houses the Greene County Election Commission and the Greeneville-Greene County Office of Emergency Management and Homeland Security on CCU Boulevard off the 11E Bypass.
Greene County Mayor Kevin Morrison explained that funds for the substation and two new ambulances were part of coronavirus relief funds received by the county earlier this year.
Construction of the new substation began earlier this month, and the general contractor, C&C Millwright, indicates it will be completed by the end of the year. One of the federal funding requirements is to have resources allocated by Dec. 31.
The new substation will feature three bays for ambulances and provide space for two-full time crews, Morrison said. The new substation is planned to provide better coverage for that part of town and the county.
With the upgrades and new equipment, the EMS is better equipped than other ambulance services in the region, Morrison said.
“However, the most important equipment is what sits in those front seats of the ambulance,” he said. Morrison also commended the EMS for its operations. “Greeneville and Greene County is the envy of other communities because we have the only EMS that fully functions with revenues it generates,” he continued.
Discussion during the meeting also focused on staffing for the EMS. When the EMS is fully staffed, it would have 44 employees, but currently there are six vacancies, Hawkins said.
In addition, the coronavirus has presented challenges as 12 employees have contracted the virus thus far during the pandemic, requiring the EMS to make adjustment for numerous shifts, he said.
Asked about pay increases the commission has approved in the past few years, the EMS employees at the meeting said that those increases helped, except that there was not a wage increase for this fiscal year.
In this region, there is a shortage of EMTs and paramedics, and the market is competitive for qualified individuals, the committee was told, and while the EMS’ quality equipment is beneficial, the most important consideration for most is a wage rate.