A called meeting of the Greene County-Greeneville Emergency Medical Services Board will be held at 3 p.m. Tuesday at the county annex building to consider increasing charges for different EMS services.
Any rate adjustments would be effective Jan. 1.
County EMS Director Calvin Hawkins said Thursday that EMS rates have not gone up since 2014.
He said the increased cost of equipment and gas, along with an ongoing shortage of EMS personnel, factor into the discussion.
“We haven’t raised our rates since 2014 and with the cost of supplies and everything going up, we’re trying to get in line with everyone else,” Hawkins said.
Hawkins checked rates for EMS services in the region and saw similar increases by other providers.
EMS bills clients for different services provided, including ambulance transportation and a variety of medical treatments provided to each patient, including use of a heart monitor, ventilator and other emergency medical procedures.
The ambulance milage rate, currently $12, would be increased to $14.
A subcommittee of the Greene County EMS Board has studied possible rate increases, and the full board will consider findings at the called meeting Tuesday afternoon.
“They will decide if they want to change it or not,” Hawkins said.
Greene County EMS will run about 15,000 calls this year, similar to the total in 2020. Responses related to COVID-19 are included, but Hawkins said they may be offset by fewer transportation calls from nursing homes, which have reduced outpatient transportation requests for residents to doctor offices and for other reasons because of virus-related concerns.
EMS also has increased employee overtime expenses because of ongoing staffing shortages.
“Being short-staffed, there are certain calls we have to (prioritize). Our staffing problems affect our total call volume, too,” he said.
Greene County EMS, like many other employers, continues to search for qualified job candidates.
“An increase (of employees) would help, but there is just not a lot of people out there looking for jobs,” Hawkins said.
As new employees are hired, attrition continues. Employees leave to accept higher-paying positions, or because of job-related demands that include overtime work.
Two part-time basic emergency medical technicians were hired this week, but two full-time EMS paramedics have resigned in the past week, Hawkins said.
“They’re working a lot of overtime to try and fill in the EMT spots. It’s hard to staff,” he said.
Last weekend, a shortage of ambulances for patient transport prompted requests for assistance to EMS services in Hawkins and Washington counties. Both were unable to help, and Hawkins said the situation was resolved, but illustrates challenges EMS services must contend with.
“There are going to be times when you run out of trucks,” he said.
Each EMS ambulance crew on a 24-hour shift in Greene County runs about 50 calls, based on five available ambulances.
Transport to hospitals in Bristol and other distant locations can take one crew up to three hours. Delays caused by crews having to wait to drop off or pick up patients at Greeneville Community Hospital are also a factor, Hawkins said.
Greene County EMS continues discussions with Ballad Health to find solutions to delays.
“We’re short-staffed. They’re short-staffed. They’re kind of in the same boat we are,” Hawkins said.
Not all clients pay their bills for ambulance transportation. Others call for an ambulance, get treated at home and then decide they don’t want to go to the hospital, Hawkins said. EMS must also charge those patients for treatment and time taken by an ambulance crew.
“It costs money to send a truck to a house and tie it up for a couple hours and then they say, “No I don’t want to go,’” Hawkins said.
Depending on services rendered, those clients are charged between $50 and $100. New rates, if approved, will be from $100 to $150.
Payment plans are available to help clients.
“We’re just asking that you pay on it,” Hawkins said. “As long as they’re making a payment a month, it won’t be turned over to collections.”
County Mayor Kevin Morrison said that at the most recent EMS board meeting, the topic of raising rates was “briefly and generally discussed.”
Specifics about rate adjustments will be outlined at the called meeting Tuesday.
“Any suggested rate increase is subject to approval by the full board,” Morrison said.