The last time that Greene County-Greeneville Emergency Medical Services increased rates for most services provided to customers was in 2014.
The Greene County EMS Board addressed that issue Tuesday at a special called meeting, adjusting rates upward for services provided, effective Jan. 1.
The percentage of rate increases varies depending on the type of service offered. Greene County EMS Director Calvin Hawkins compared notes with colleagues in neighboring counties to get a sense of what prevailing rates are.
“As we look at the rates, we’re not the highest and we’re not the lowest. We’re competitive,” Greeneville Alderman and board member Cal Doty said.
Rate increases for different billing categories are as follows, with current rates in parentheses:
- Basic Life Support/Non-Emergency: $500 ($455), a 9.8% increase.
- Basic Life Support: $600 ($555), 8.1% increase.
- Advanced Life Support/Non-Emergency: $600 ($505), 18.8% increase.
- Advanced Life Support-1: $650 (605), 7.4% increase.
- Advanced Life Support-2 (higher-level emergency): $850 ($730), 16.4% increase.
- Specialty Care Transport: $1,100 ($755), 45.7% increase.
- Mileage: $14 per mile ($12), 16.7% increase.
- Response: $75 ($50), 50% increase.
- Response With Treatment: $150 ($100), 50% increase.
- Standby/Per Hour: $150 ($100), 50% increase.
The rate for specialty care transport, which could involve the use of a ventilator or other specialized medical equipment, had remained unchanged since 2008.
One concern of some EMS clients is the cost for response calls, with or without treatment, when patients decide they do not want to go to the hospital after an ambulance crew arrives.
The response fees are not covered by medical insurance, Hawkins said. The fees were also adjusted in 2019. The cost of medication administered or medical supplies used needs to be made up, even on calls where a patient declines transport, EMS Operations Director T.J. Manis said.
“It costs money to send a truck to a house and tie it up for a couple hours and then they say, ‘No I don’t want to go,’” Hawkins said last week.
The standby rate is for special events like motocross races or Tusculum University football games that require a dedicated ambulance.
Going forward, board members and others at the meeting said that rates should be reviewed at least every five years to ensure they are competitive and in line with similar area EMS services.
“I think it has to be reviewed on a five-year basis or something like that,” county Mayor Kevin Morrison said. “It’s appropriate to say we’re not the highest and we’re not the lowest. We’re competitive comparable to our sister services.”
The EMS rate increase does not require review by other county or city governing bodies.
“It does not have to go before the full (county) commission,” EMS board member and county Commissioner Robin Quillen said.
Greene County EMS will run about 15,000 calls this year, similar to the total in 2020.