Due to a staffing shortage, Greene County EMS is operating fewer ambulances than it normally would, its director said Thursday.
“We are scrambling to keep five trucks on the road. Our goal is seven,” EMS Director Calvin Hawkins told the Greene County EMS Board at its meeting.
In addition to discussing staffing, the EMS Board approved the purchase of a new ambulance and tablet computers on Thursday.
According to Hawkins, Greene County EMS currently has 36 full-time employees.
“We should have 44 full-time employees,” Hawkins said. “We are trying to do the best we can to cover what we need.”
Of the 36 full-time employees currently on staff, three of those are currently out due to illness. This means that Greene County EMS is currently operating 11 employees short of what it needs.
EMS is also thin on part-time employees as well according to Hawkins. There are currently only five part-time EMS employees.
Despite the staffing shortage, Hawkins says that Greene County EMS employees are working together to provide the best service they can to the people of Greene County.
The board unanimously approved the purchase of a new ambulance from a lot. The expected cost of the ambulance is $200,000.
Hawkins said it is imperative that the county purchase this ambulance because it would likely take more than a year to order another one from General Motors. Hawkins has heard from dealers that GM could have more than 3,000 ambulances on back order.
The board also unanimously approved the purchase of 10 Toughbook tablet computers to be installed and used in EMS ambulances.
The tablets will help assist EMS personnel get accurate call information and route directions. Hawkins said this will help EMS workers get their jobs done more efficiently and effectively. Previously, EMS ambulance drivers have been using their own cell phones to navigate to call destinations.
The tablets are expected to cost about $12,000.
The purchase of the tablet computers and ambulance will also have to be approved by the Greene County Commission.
The board also decided to form a subcommittee that will discuss raising EMS rates for customers. The base EMS rates have not been changed since 2014.