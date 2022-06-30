There’s no telling how many lives Arel “Rex” Johnson saved during 22 years as an employee of Greene County-Greeneville Emergency Medical Services.
As Johnson rolled into EMS headquarters Wednesday morning to complete his final 24-hour shift as an advanced emergency medical technician, his family, co-workers and friends waited to congratulate him.
The crowd on hand at EMS headquarters on Forest Street to help Johnson celebrate his retirement reception was testimony to the high regard others have for him.
“He’s wonderful. He’s a very caring person,” said Rhonda Johnson, who works in the EMS office and has known Johnson more than 20 years.
“I just can’t say enough about him. He’s always pleasant. You just have to love him,” said Rhonda Johnson, who is not related.
Johnson’s parents, Arel Sr. and Phyllis, were also waiting by the entrance door to greet their son.
“He’s great,” said his dad, who looks forward to Rex spending more time working with him on the family farm in the Debusk-South Greene community.
Calvin Hawkins, county EMS director, considers Johnson “a great employee.”
“He is loyal and dedicated. He loves his job and he is easy to work with,” Hawkins said. “Rex is dependable and he has put his life into this job.”
Johnson, 48, has an easygoing demeanor that makes those around him feel at ease.
“Rex is someone who could work with anybody. He was willing to work with anybody you put him with that day,” Hawkins said. “He’s a big asset to the service and he’s going to be missed.”
Sandra Pealer, an EMS office employee, worked with Johnson for five years.
“Rex is just a all-around great guy. He’s been a pleasure to work with,” Pealer said. “Rex is the same yesterday, today and tomorrow. He has a sincere empathy for his patients. He’s a jewel.”
Johnson’s wife Shelly wife gave him a big hug as he entered EMS headquarters to finish his final shift.
“He is amazing. He is someone who put his heart into (his job),” she said. “He loves treating patients.”
Johnson, a man of few words, faced those gathered to congratulate him and smiled.
“I’m ready,” he said.
County Mayor Kevin Morrison was on hand to thank Johnson for his service. When he became mayor, Morrison said he spent a shift riding with Johnson to familiarize himself with EMS operations.
“I’d be lying if I said going out the door doesn’t hurt me,” Morrison told Johnson. “You’ve done a great job.”
Johnson read messages on retirement cards from well-wishers to those gathered in the EMS meeting room. One included a final assignment.
“Today’s Itinerary: Enjoy Life,” Johnson said.
Another card said Johnson’s professionalism “set an example for others to follow.”
“Rex is an invaluable resource to his coworkers and friends. His experience and expertise will definitely be missed in a full-time position here at EMS,” agency Operations Director T.J. Manis said.
Manis considers Johnson “a model employee.”
“He always shows up early for his shift and completes his daily duties in an efficient manner. Both old and new employees see Rex as a role model, mentor, and immediate friend,” Manis said. “His full-time presence here at Greene County-Greeneville EMS will definitely be missed.”
Johnson started full-time employment with Greeneville-Greene County EMS in July 2000. He previously worked at the former Greene Valley Developmental Center.
Johnson spent several years working jointly for EMS and the Greene County Sheriff’s Department, where he was assigned to the Response One ambulance based at the South Greene Volunteer Fire Department.
When that unit was converted from a first response unit to a fully staffed ambulance, Johnson returned to his primary role as an Advanced EMT on an EMS ambulance.
He previously held the rank of captain and most recently worked as EMS “Blue Shift” Capt. Jeff Johnson’s daily partner.
Jeff Johnson, who is not related has worked with Rex Johnson for 16 years.
“He has great skills and a great attitude. He’s what EMS is supposed to be. Everybody loves Rex,” Jeff Johnson said.
Johnson is not done making a difference. He plans to return to EMS on a part-time basis once his retirement is processed, which will take 90 days.
“Thank you, everybody. I appreciate it and I’ll see you in three months,” Johnson said.
Johnson said he will focus on working on the family farm for the immediate future.
“We look forward to continuing to work with him on a part-time status as he begins the next chapter of his life,” Manis said.
Rhonda Johnson had a final thought about her friend and longtime co-worker.
“God has blessed us with Rex. That’s what you can sum up with,” she said.