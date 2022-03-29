EMS To Sponsor Food Drive Saturday Mar 29, 2022 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Greene County-Greeneville EMS will sponsor an Easter Food Drive from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at 1027 Forest St.Non-perishable food items and toiletries are needed.All proceeds will be donated to the Opportunity House in Greeneville. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Recommended for you Trending Now 1977 Navy Deserter Identified After COVID Vaccination Greeneville Murder Case Grows Colder After 8 Years Multiple Fire Departments Attack Wind-Driven Limestone Fire Greeneville Man Dies In Head-On Crash Shooting Investigation Findings To Be Presented To DA Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.