The first rate increase for Greeneville Light & Power System in five years was approved by the Greeneville Energy Authority on Monday.
If given final approval by the Tennessee Valley Authority, the increase of 1.4% would take effect Oct. 1.
The board was prepared to consider and discuss a possible rate increase in March 2020 due to rising operation and maintenance costs, but instead, when the COVID-19 pandemic began to take effect locally, the board postponed the discussion. Some projects were delayed and GLPS utilized a pandemic relief credit from TVA that reduced the wholesale power cost by 2.5% monthly, Director of Accounting and Finance for GLPS Paige Mengel said.
Given inflation, a return to normal levels of maintenance and capital expenditures and the expected expiration of the pandemic relief credit, Chris Mitchell of Chris Mitchell Management Consultants, the rate consulting firm utilized by GLPS, recommended to the board in April a rate increase of 1.4% for the next three years, Mengel said.
“It has been five years since our last local rate increase, but we are experiencing the same inflation and cost increases on materials as everyone else,” said CEO of GLPS Chuck Bowlin.
If approved by TVA, the increase would be added to residential accounts through the fixed access charge in the amount of $1.77 monthly, instead of as an increase in the kilowatt hour charge. Small business accounts will see a fixed $1.52 increase per month, and the remaining increase is to be spread across the large business accounts and outdoor lighting.
Bowlin said that even with the rate increase, local rates will remain comparatively lower than in other areas regionally.
“When compared with utilities in surrounding areas, our rates are still lower,” Bowlin said. “Even if we have three consecutive years of 1.4% increases, we are still lower than our neighbors.”
The board also approved a purchase of 240 transformers over an 8-month period of time at a total cost of $168,720 and five three-quarter-ton pickup trucks at a cost of $194,226.