The Greeneville Energy Authority Board authorized Greeneville Light and Power System to purchase about 1.25 acres of land on top of Viking Mountain during its meeting Monday morning.
The property had previously been leased by GLPS for the last 22 years.
According to GLPS CEO Chuck Bowlin, the property contains radio equipment used for communications across the county as well as for the state.
The reason the land is now being purchased is due to the death of the land’s former owner.
The owner who was leasing the property to GLPS passed away recently and instructed his son to give GLPS the first opportunity to purchase the land when he died.
Therefore the son, who now owns the property, offered the approximately 1.25 acres to GLPS for a purchase price of $100,000.
The Energy Authority Board unanimously approved the purchase of the property.
“It is a lot cheaper than having to move all of that stuff somewhere else,” Energy Authority Chair Sarah Webster said.
“It is also cheaper than having to try to buy property somewhere else, too,” Energy Authority member Shane Hite said.
Bowlin saw the offer of the son who currently owns the land as a signal of a positive relationship with GLPS.
“To me this shows that folks are wanting to work with us instead of against us, which is a good sign,” Bowlin said.
GLPS also received bids from companies for the initial buildout of the newly approved broadband internet network.
A total of eight broadband proposals were received, according to Bowlin.
All of the proposals would cover everything about the project except for the electronics at the central distribution center for the network.
Bowlin told the board that GLPS is focusing on the two most desirable proposals that came in under $7 million.
“We are actually below the $12 million that we projected for our initial buildout,” Bowlin told the board.
GLPS will continue to evaluate the proposals and bring options to the Energy Authority for possible approval either at the board’s March meeting, or perhaps a called meeting held before then.
Other than cost, GLPS is looking for past broadband installation knowledge when evaluating which proposal to select.
“We are looking for experience and qualifications in the broadband arena. We are also looking closely at their references,” Bowlin told the board.
GLPS has also been interviewing candidates for broadband positions, with two candidates having already tentatively accepted positions.
GLPS will continue to interview candidates for new broadband positions as the project develops.