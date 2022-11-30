The Greeneville Energy Authority board approved a revised $1.25 million bid for broadband fiber optic cable and hardware during its meeting Tuesday morning.
The board originally approved a $1.1 million bid from Border States Electrical for about a million feet of fiber optic cable and the necessary hardware to accompany the cable in October. However, that bid was found to be inaccurate upon further review due to an error made by Border States.
According to Greeneville Light & Power CEO Chuck Bowlin, broadband cable that Border States listed as being $1.33 per foot was supposed to be listed at about $1.70 per foot. The error was caused by an invalid part number in Border State quote system according to a letter sent to GLPS by the company.
While the change may seem small on the surface, GLPS is ordering over 300,000 feet of the cable. Therefore, the error caused the bid from Border States to be about $125,000 less than it should have been.
“Even with the increase it would not have changed our recommendation. It would still have been the low bid,” Bowlin said.
A total of 13 bids were received for the materials.
Bowlin told the board that he thought the company had not acted out of malicious intent and that the error was a “legitimate mistake.” He noted that the company’s references had all been positive during the bid process as well.
The revised bid and mistake on the part of Border States was received with disgruntlement by board members. However, they expressed the desire to get the broadband project underway as soon as possible.
“I recommend we move forward with that bid. We all are frustrated, and you can share our frustration as you need to,” board member Shane Hite said.
The revised bid was approved unanimously.
The cable and hardware should arrive in about 20 weeks.
The cable and hardware will be used in the power system’s initial broadband network within the city limits of Greeneville. The Energy Authority board approved the project in 2021.
In other business, the board approved the purchase of 30 conventional overhead transformers at $1,000 apiece. The board also approved the purchase of two different kinds of pad mount transformers, subject to an agreement with subdivision developers.
The pad mount transformers are used in subdivisions, and the cost of the transformers is paid by subdivision developers as a pass-through cost.
The pad mount transformers were put out to bid, and only two bids were received. Other companies did not have enough supply to respond to the bid request.
The two sizes of pad mount transformers will cost $4,900 and $5,600 apiece respectively, which is about double the cost from the last time GLPS purchased them. There is also a 48-week wait for the delivery of the transformers.
Before finalizing the purchase of the transformers, GLPS will get a deposit and commitment from the developers. Otherwise, the purchase will not be made.
The Energy Authority Board also unanimously agreed to increase their yearly contribution to the Greene County Partnership for economic development.
Greeneville Light & Power System will now contribute $50,000 to the Greene County Partnership, up from $25,000.
Bowlin said that as far as he knew, the amount had not been increased in over 30 years.
The board agreed to revisit the amount given each year on an as-needed basis to provide timely changes to funding if necessary.
Bowlin also announced that the Tennessee Valley Authority was continuing its Community Care Fund initiative into next year. Through the program, TVA provides funding to local nonprofit organizations for the betterment of local communities in the form of matching funding.
Last year, TVA provided $40,000 for GLPS to distribute to local nonprofits. A total of eight organizations received funding.
This year, TVA will provide $22,000 to Greene County. Bowlin announced that GLPS would be splitting the funding between four organizations: Greene County Community Ministries, United Way of Greene County, Boys & Girls Club of Greeneville & Greene County and the Child Advocacy Center. Each organization will receive a portion of the funding and match the monies with funds gathered through their own fundraising.