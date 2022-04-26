The Greeneville Energy Authority Board approved a bond issuance of up to $14 million to help fund its initial broadband internet endeavor within the Town of Greeneville during its meeting Monday.
The phase one network in Greeneville will service all Greeneville Light & Power System customers within the city limits.
The initial network will cover 7,281 active residential customers and 2,010 active commercial and industrial customers.
The total cost of the project will be about $12 million.
According to GLPS CEO Chuck Bowlin, a $14 million bond issuance was chosen in order to allow for a "cushion" above the $12 million price tag to ensure the project can be completed in case of any unforeseen costs or issues.
The project is expected to be completed by summer 2023.
The bond will be a 20-year bond and will be issued through competitive bid sales.
Energy Authority Board member Jim Emory expressed confidence in the leadership of GLPS in taking the step to fund the new broadband network.
"This is a scary thing to do, but I have confidence in it now and in the people here that are doing good work," Emory said.
The Energy Authority Board also appointed a new member to the spot on the board recently vacated by Sam Miller.
Tim Teague, who is currently a Town of Greeneville alderman, was chosen by the board to fill the vacant seat out of a three-person pool of applicants. the Greeneville Board of Mayor and Alderman will have to confirm Teague's appointment to the Energy Authority Board at a future meeting.
The other two applicants for the open position were Jeff Taylor and Andy Schlesing.
According to Sarah Webster, the chairwoman of the Energy Authority Board, the decision between the candidates was a difficult one.
"I will say that we did look at a total of three individuals, and all three would have done an outstanding job," Webster said. "I think we are fortunate that that many people wanted to help us here."
"It's good to have options," Bowlin agreed.
Energy Authority Board member Shane Hite was satisfied with the decision.
"We were very blessed to have three qualified candidates," Hite said. "It's an important decision, and I think Mr. Teague will do a great job."
Teague, who attended the meeting, said he was grateful for the board's recommendation that he take the vacant seat.
"Thank you for the confidence in me. I really appreciate that," Teague told the board.
Teague went on to say after the meeting that he feels it is an exciting time to join the Energy Authority Board as GLPS moves into new territory.
"I think it is a particularly exciting time to join the board," Teague said. "Greeneville Light & Power System has a bright future as it ventures into the business of providing much needed affordable and reliable broadband internet to Greene County."