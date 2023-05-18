The Greeneville Energy Authority Board unanimously approved a planned increase of $2.07 to the Greeneville Energy Authority's customer access charge during its meeting Thursday morning.
The rate increase will go into effect Oct. 1.
The increase is a flat amount fixed increase to the customer charge that appears on GEA residential customers’ bills each month. The increase is not tied to kilowatt hour usage rates.
Currently, the customer charge for residential customers is $21.78 per month. It will increase to $23.85 per month beginning Oct. 1.
The customer charge increased in October 2022 by $1.77 from $20.01 to the current $21.78.
The $2.07 per month increase will equal out to an additional cost of $24.84 per year for residential GEA customers.
The 1.44% rate increase is part of a plan formulated by the Greeneville Energy Authority to gradually raise rates over consecutive years, rather than all at once in one big increase.
This fee increase will fill a gap in revenue that will be left when the Tennessee Valley Authority phases out its pandemic relief credit. The credit from TVA provided GEA with $1.4 million per year according to GEA President Chuck Bowlin. The credit was instituted by TVA to help power customers save money as the pandemic began "to keep utilities from raising rates with a lot of unknowns with the pandemic period," Bowlin said.
The TVA credit is slated to end in October.
This increase will replace the amount of funding GEA will lose when the credit lapses, and will not equate to an increase in revenue for the system.
"It's going to keep our books level," Bowlin said.
GEA is conducting their increases while TVA is in the midst of a planned 10-year rate freeze. TVA has committed to keeping base rates "stable" through 2030. The local increases occurring now are by design so that customers are not hit with an increase from TVA and GEA at the same time, according to Bowlin.
"We are trying to do any increases we need on our end during that period so we aren't double dipping," Bowlin said.
Based on an average residential monthly bill of about 1,150 kilowatt hours, GEA customers will have a power bill cost that is around the middle of the pack out of the 22 electric utility companies in the Tennessee Valley Authority’s Appalachian Region, according to local officials. However, other power utilities are likely to increase their rates as well in the coming months, which is likely to lead to GEA customers have lower bills than even more surrounding counties.
Bowlin said local rates will not increase each year for the foreseeable future, but that a couple more small planned increases may be required to keep up with costs.
This is the third rate increase in an originally planned four-year sequence, however, the plan could stretch to a five- or six-year sequence due to inflation.
"It won't be every year, but we probably have one or possibly two more years before we take a break," Bowlin said.