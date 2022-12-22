Greeneville Light & Power CEO Chuck Bowlin gave the Greeneville Energy Authority board a brief update on the security of substations and transformers during the board’s meeting Tuesday.
The update was spurred by a recent incident in which a large substation in North Carolina was damaged by gunfire.
Bowlin said the damage caused by the gunfire at the North Carolina substation left 40,000 customers without power.
“My main concerns seeing something like that is giving someone an idea, a copycat,” Bowlin said.
Bowlin told the board that the infrastructure of GLPS has the same security as “everyone else in the country.”
“Fortunately we are not a big target, but that doesn’t mean somebody can’t copy and try to damage one of ours. We have fencing and those type of things but it’s not going to stop a bullet,” Bowlin said. “You can put them underground or build walls around them, but there is a cost to all of that.”
Bowlin told the board that enhanced security measures could be considered if deemed necessary in the future.
“If these types of things were to become routine and we had to address that, there would be a cost to all of that,” Bowlin said.
In other business, the board voted unanimously to match GLPS employees’ United Way contributions for the year.
GLPS employees gave $23,859 to the United Way this year, an 11% increase over 2021, according to Bowlin.
The board voted to match that $23,859 amount in full. As a result of that match, more than $47,000 will be donated to the United Way from GLPS and its employees.