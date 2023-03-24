Energy Authority Board To Meet Monday Mar 24, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greeneville Energy Authority Board will meet at 9 a.m. Monday in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom of the Greeneville Light & Power building, 110 N. College St.The board will hold a public hearing on broadband internet, and consider the purchase of broadband routers. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now New Lavender Farm Plans Grand Opening Mosheim Teenager Killed In Crash Friday New Bath & Bodyworks Store Set To Open In Greeneville Relative's Justice Vigil Ends Before Murder Case Solved 3 Finalists Selected For Upcoming Airport Authority Vacancy