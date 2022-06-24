Energy Authority Board To Meet Jun 24, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greeneville Energy Authority board will meet at 9 a.m. Monday in the G. Thomas Love Board Room of the Greeneville Light and Power Building, 110 N. College St.The board’s agenda includes discussion of electric vehicle charging station agreements, evaluation of the CEO, and a correction to line mile bid approvals. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Agenda Discussion Economics Company Law Approval Greeneville Light Evaluation Power Building Board Room Recommended for you Trending Recipes Trending Now Loss Of Greeneville Shooting Victim Deeply Felt TBI Releases Names In Linked Homicide, Suicide American Calendar Acquires Brown Manufacturing 90 Years After Split Missing Greeneville Woman Found Unharmed 6 Sheriff's Deputies Receive Promotions Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left.