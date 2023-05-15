Energy Authority Board Will Meet Thursday May 15, 2023 5 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greeneville Energy Authority board will meet at 9 a.m. Thursday in the boardroom of the Greeneville Energy Authority building, 110 N. College St.The board will consider possible power rate action that would be taken in October. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Business Recommended for you Latest e-Edition To view our latest e-Edition, click the image on the left. Trending Recipes