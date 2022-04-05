The Greeneville Energy Authority board approved a $5.5 million proposal from Ervin Cable Construction on Monday morning for the initial engineering and construction of Greeneville Light and Power System’s new broadband network within the Town of Greeneville.
The proposal from Ervin Cable includes the costs of constructing 95 miles of aerial broadband fiber and 28 miles of underground broadband fiber within the town.
The network will be entirely fiber, according to GLPS Director of Broadband and IT Phil Bradley.
“We want to make sure what we put in today is future proof for years down the road,” Bradley said.
The phase one network in Greeneville will service all GLPS customers within the city limits.
The initial network will cover 7,281 active residential customers and 2,010 active commercial and industrial customers.
The proposal from Ervin Cable was chosen out of a group of eight proposals that GLPS received for phase one of the broadband buildout.
GLPS received proposals from companies as far as Colorado and as close as Rogersville. Ervin Cable Construction is based in Kentucky.
However, Bradley told the Energy Authority board that Ervin Cable also has field offices in Chattanooga and Jefferson City.
According to Bradley, Ervin Cable has worked on fiber projects for Verizon, Google and other utilities, and Bradley received positive feedback from Ervin Cable’s references.
Ervin Cable’s $5.5 million proposal was the lowest cost out of the eight considered by GLPS, which had budgeted $5.8 million for this phase of the project.
According to Bradley, the proposal meets both the budget and timeline for GLPS as far as the phase one build goes. Ervin Cable also employs more than 175 lineman who are certified to work in the power space of electrical lines on power poles. This will help when hanging the broadband wire.
In its proposal, Ervin Cable estimated that it could finish their portion of the project, which involves the broadband line buildout, by April 2023. That was the shortest timeframe of any of the proposals submitted to GLPS.
Bradley told the board that Ervin Cable was able to give a shorter timeframe mainly due to how many employees they have at their disposal to complete projects. Bradley said that Ervin Cable has over 1,400 internal employees.
However, Bradley mentioned that the supply chain could delay the timeline.
“This timeline is really going to depend on the availability of materials. The caveat is materials,” Bradley said.
GLPS Chief Executive Officer Chuck Bowlin said that the timeline could be adjusted if it needed to be to line up with other parts of the project.
The total cost of the Greeneville broadband project will be about $12 million, funded by a $14 million bond.
“This is a really important day,” Energy Authority Board Chairwoman Sarah Webster said.
“It’s exciting,” board member Shane Hite said.