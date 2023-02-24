Energy Authority To Meet Monday Feb 24, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greeneville Energy Authority Board will meet at 9 a.m. Monday in the conference room of the Greeneville Light & Power building, 110 N. College St. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Advertising Construction Industry Architecture Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now TBI Continues Investigation Into Officer-Involved Shooting Incident Benefit Meal, Auction Set March 4 For Jeremy Cutshaw Mother Of Caitlin Crum Still Seeks Answers In 2021 Death New Tractor Supply Store Nearing Completion Watauga Valley Railroad Sponsoring Spring Train Excursion