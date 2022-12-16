Energy Authority To Meet Tuesday Dec 16, 2022 3 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greeneville Energy Authority Board will meet at 9 a.m. Tuesday in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom of the Greeneville Light & Power building, 110 N. College St.The board will consider approving a cyber insurance policy, and matching GLPS employees' United Way contributions. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Greeneville Energy Authority Board Greeneville Light & Power Meeting Energy Institutes Contribution Insurance Policy Employee Law Board Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now U.S. Marshals Arrest Delaware Fugitive In Greene County Ultimate Storage Plex Now Open In Greeneville Angry Parent Allegedly Pulls Knife At Basketball Game A St. James Landmark: Cotton's Country Store Reopening Man Who Shot Himself As Warrant Was Served Identified