Energy Authority To Meet Oct 15, 2021 5 hrs ago The Greeneville Energy Authority will meet on Tuesday at 9 a.m. in the G. Thomas Love Boardroom of the Greeneville Light and Power Systems Building. On the agenda is a vote on the purchase of transformers.