Energy Authority To Welcome New Member Monday Jul 22, 2022 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save The Greeneville Energy Authority Board will meet at 9 a.m. Monday in the G. Thomas Boardroom of the Greeneville Light and Power building, 110 N. College St.The Energy Authority board will welcome Tim Teague as a member of the board on Monday. Teague was officially chosen to fill a vacant seat on the board in May.Teague also serves as a Town of Greeneville alderman.The board will also elect its officers for fiscal year 2023 at the meeting. Trending Recipe Videos Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Greeneville Energy Authority Board Power Building Greeneville Light Authority Member Energy Tim Teague Board Politics Institutes Officer Energy Authority Alderman Recommended for you Latest e-Edition The Greeneville Sun To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Trending Recipes Trending Now Speeding Drivers Focus Of 'Operation Southern Slowdown' Relief Sought For 3 Lillelid Defendants On Fingerprint Issue Afton Man Killed, 2 Injured In Weekend Crash Annual Virginia Highlands Festival Kicks Off July 22 In Abingdon 3 Candidates Running For City School Board Seat