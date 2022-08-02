Drug Arrests Made After Search Warrant Served

Several arrests were made in September 2021 at a Quillen Shell Road mobile home after a search warrant was served by the 3rd Judicial District Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and other law enforcement agencies. Greene County sheriff’s deputies and Greeneville police officers made drug-related arrests on virtually every shift they work, law enforcement officials said.

 Photo Special To The Sun/3rd Judicial District DTF

