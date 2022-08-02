Greene County law enforcement agencies are pushing back against drug use in the community.
The recent Tennessee Bureau of Investigation “Crimes in Tennessee” report contained 2021 crime statistics from each law enforcement agency in the state, including the Greeneville Police Department and Greene County Sheriff’s Department.
Greene County Sheriff’s Department statistics provided to the TBI show 248 drug and narcotic violations in 2021, compared to 134 in 2020, a 54% increase in drug arrests. There were 200 drug-narcotic violations reported in 2019.
The Greeneville Police Department reported a total of 157 drug and narcotic violations in 2021, about a 9% increase over the 143 violations reported in 2020. There were 162 drug- and narcotic-related arrests in 2019.
The Greeneville Police Department responded with the recent formation of a partnership with other agencies to stem drug use and sales in the community, Assistant Chief Steve Hixson said.
Partners include the U.S. Department of Justice and the 3rd Judicial District Drug and Violent Crime Task Force. The DTF conducts investigations that lead to the arrests of drug dealers in the judicial district, which includes Greene, Hawkins and Hancock counties.
“This partnership is a grant to combat dangerous drugs in our community. (The) partnership allows us to dedicate advanced localized patrols in areas known to be plagued by higher drug traffic,” Hixson said.
“These advanced patrols will be sporadic in times worked, so that we do not develop patterns for narcotics dealers to thwart our efforts,” Hixson said.
Hixson said the local initiative was launched after a suggestion by two Greeneville patrol officers “who were looking for a way to counter drugs in our community.”
“From there, we worked with the local 3rd Judicial Drug Task Force, who worked out how the program could be reimbursed by grant funding from the Department of Justice,” Hixson said.
Police on the front lines in the war against drugs have said that methamphetamine use and a continuation of the regional opioid epidemic, along with the spread of drugs laced with the deadly synthetic narcotic fentanyl, leads to other crimes being committed in the community.
“We honestly believe that our efforts will help reduce crime. Not just drug (and) narcotics statistics, but also related criminal activities such as theft and assaults,” Hixson said. “Furthermore, arrests may increase, and that statistical data would be affected as well.”
Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt said deputies also remain proactive in taking drugs off the street. Figures provided to the TBI by the sheriff’s and police departments also showed a corresponding increases in arrests for drug paraphernalia in 2021, compared to 2020.
“Yes, drug and narcotic arrests and seizures are up. With that being said, the equipment they use to do the drugs also goes hand in hand with the drugs,” Holt said.
Police encounter drug-related cases every day.
“We are working as hard as we can to try and combat this drug epidemic. With the open borders, drugs are flowing across as fast as they can make it in Mexico,” Holt said. “From our patrol officers to our drug task force we are working non-stop to (prioritize) the arrest of those who use and deal drugs in our county.”
Holt said that patrol deputies make drug arrests “on a daily basis” on each 12-hour shift.
“We are averaging at least three or more arrests for drugs in those 12-hour shifts. Our department is one of the top departments that take drugs to the crime lab in Knoxville from (each) arrest to be tested,” Holt said.