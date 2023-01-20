Two engines were reportedly stolen from conveyor belts at the Greene County Firewood Ministry, 500 N. Rufe Taylor Road.
Greene County Firewood Ministry President David Andrew said the ministry discovered the first engine missing about noon on Wednesday. He said the last time he saw the engine was Saturday, as it was under a cover until Wednesday.
The nonprofit organization functions as a companion ministry to the Coal Fund, which is administered by Greeneville-Greene County Community Ministries. The two ministries work together directly to provide heating for those who cannot afford it, whatever their heating source may be.
From October to April, volunteers travel to pick up wood, then bring it to the ministry’s base of operations located near the corner of North Rufe Taylor Road and Old Stage Road to cut, split and then deliver it to homes across the county.
The missing engines are used to power the conveyors that pile wood.
Andrew said the engines are kept covered and that upon uncovering the conveyor where the Honda engine should have been Wednesday, he realized it was gone. The engine is valued at $500.
Andrew said that about 8 a.m. Friday he discovered a second engine was gone. That engine, a Briggs motor, is valued at $600.
The ministry had filed a police report after discovering the first ending missing, and Andrew said another report would be filed for the second engine.
“It comes at a tough time when we are working so hard to help people,” Andrew said of how the missing engines will affect the ministry’s operations.
He added that not having the engines will be a “hamper” for wood cutting production for at least two weeks, until the nonprofit can buy replacement engines.
Andrew urged the community to notify the Greeneville Police Department if anyone in the public sees someone with a small engine.
Andrew said the ministry is in the process of procuring replacement engines.