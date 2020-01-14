Horse at Sinking Creek

The weekend rains freshened the waters for this horse, which was captured turning a curious eye toward the camera after enjoying drink from Sinking Creek at the intersection of Edens and Ripley Island roads Monday afternoon. The uncommonly warm weather is to continue, according to the National Weather Service, as high temperatures in the 60s are expected for a few more days before returning to more seasonal temperatures in the 50s for the latter part of the week.

 Sun Photo By Eugenia Estes