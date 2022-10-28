Enrollment at the Greene Technology Center is up 7.6%, according a report Thursday night to the Joint Board of Education.
Principal Aaron Flanary told the board, which includes the full memberships of both the Greeneville and Greene County school boards, that enrollment of 311 students includes 189 beginning students and 122 advanced students.
Also, 138 students are from Greeneville High School, and 154 are from Greene County high schools, he said. Chuckey-Doak High School has the highest enrollment among county high schools at 60.
The attendance rate also has increased, Flanary said. First nine weeks attendance last year was 85.5%, compared to 94% this year.
“We expected student attendance to be better than last year, but we are doing much better than expected,” he said. “We can only hope that the trend will continue over the rest of the semester and year.”
Flanary announced that GTC has partnered with Tusculum University for dual enrollment programs in criminal justice and information technology beginning in January.
For the existing dual enrollment program with the Tennessee College of Applied Technology (TCAT) Morristown, 59% of eligible students have enrolled in the following classes: auto collision, auto maintenance and light repair, cosmetology, computer information technology, industrial maintenance technology, machine tool, and welding.
Flanary also reported the hiring of Assistant Principal Kim Cook, cosmetology teacher Jamy Swinney, and aviation teacher Capt. Will Boarders Jr., who will join the center for second semester, which begins in January.
Action items in the brief meeting included approval of the September financial statement and the first budget amendment of the school year.
The amendment added $5,223 in federal Carl Perkins funds, bringing the center’s budget total to $2,014,611, according to Ellen Lipe, chief financial officer for Greeneville City Schools, the center’s fiscal agent.
In addition to meeting as the Joint Board of Education, the Greeneville and Greene County school boards each met separately Thursday night at GTC. Reports on those meetings will appear in future editions.