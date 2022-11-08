An environmental watchdog group filed a request last week with the Nuclear Regulatory Commission to intervene and hold a public hearing to gather more information about a new production process planned at the Nuclear Fuel Services facility in Unicoi County.
The Erwin Citizens Awareness Network seeks to intervene in a license amendment submitted in August by NFS to the NRC for a process involving uranium purification and conversion services at the facility in Erwin, which is located near the Nolichucky River about 28 miles upriver from Greeneville.
If a formal hearing is approved by a judge, it would be held before a panel of three judges on the Atomic Safety and Licensing Board.
ECAN President Linda Cataldo Modica wrote in a news release that through the administrative lawsuit, ECAN is “questioning the legitimacy of and need for NFS to purify uranium for thermonuclear weapons at its facility in Erwin.”
ECAN’s petition includes four main contentions.
“They include a demand to rigorously investigate ongoing chemical and radioactive poisoning of underground and surface water; an insistence on a quality assurance program; an exposure of NFS’ deficient Environmental Report which fails to address the cumulative impacts on the environment of this 65-year-old plant; and a challenge to the legality of making new weapons material at a private company when U.S. and international law prohibit the proliferation of nuclear weapons,” Modica wrote.
NFS is a subsidiary of Virginia-based BWX Technologies. In an Oct. 31 filing with the NRC, the Erwin Citizens Awareness Network states the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration intends to award BWXT’s NFS facility “a sole-source contract to purify highly enriched uranium and convert it into metal for nuclear weapons programs.”
The work is normally done at the Y-12 National Security Complex in Oak Ridge, but the NNSA is building a modernized uranium processing facility.
Lawyer Terry Lodge filed the civil action on behalf of ECAN.
“It is possible that Y-12 will have its new electrorefining process operational before NFS even gets start-up approval from the NRC,” making the need for the process at NFS questionable, Lodge wrote in a news release. Lodge's law practice in Toledo, Ohio, specializes in environmental issues.
“NFS has failed to demonstrate the need for the license amendment it seeks,” Lodge wrote.
NFS issued a brief statement Monday
“Nuclear Fuel Services, Inc., does not comment on ongoing litigation,” NFS spokeswoman Laura E. Bailey wrote in an email.
NFS officials have said in the past that plant operations pose no threat to the environment or citizens living near the facility.
ECAN, a not-for-profit organization, “seeks to protect surface and ground water quality, air quality and lands from degradation due to the actions of the nuclear industry in the Erwin area.”
“The NFS contract to continue this work allows for a steady supply for the Department of Defense, including its stockpile requirements for nuclear weapons material,” the legal filing states.
ECAN MEMBER DECLARATION
The ECAN amended petition includes a declaration of one of its members, Alfred John “Buzz” Davies, who lives within one mile of NFS in Erwin.
Davies designated ECAN “to intervene in the NFS license amendment proceeding on his behalf to protect his interests in physical health and safety, the health and safety of his family members, his real property and physical environment proximate to NFS,” the petition states.
An NRC official responded Monday to questions about the hearing request.
“Our agency policy is that we do not comment on the substance of hearing requests pending before the agency,” David McIntyre, of the NRC Office of Public Affairs, wrote in an email response to questions.
“We have received the petition and it has been referred to the Atomic Safety and Licensing Board Panel for appropriate action. This is a routine step when petition requests come in. Typically, the chief judge appoints a panel of three judges, who will decide if the petition raises contentions that qualify for a formal hearing,” McIntyre wrote.
The NRC Monday announced panel members have been appointed to preside over the proceeding. Members include the chief administrative judge, a Maryland lawyer and a nuclear medicine physician.
Panels typically include “two scientific or engineering specialists,” Lodge wrote in an email response to questions.
“Many people have long-standing relationships with the NRC as contract judges,” Lodge wrote.
ECAN’s intent on behalf of Davies and other members is “to take all legal actions necessary to ensure the fairness and integrity of the license amendment proceeding and to have the NRC consider all the issues bearing on the safety and health of ECAN members, the broader public, and the physical environment,” Modica, the ECAN president, wrote in a declaration included in the petition filing.
Davies is a retired nuclear quality control engineer for a federal radiological materials contractor. He “perceives a significant risk of criticality” — uncontrolled nuclear chain reaction accidents — at NFS, according to the petition.
Davies and other ECAN members assert there is “a history of uranium hexaflouride accidents at the NFS facility which have caused offsite radiological effects to the surrounding land.”
The petition states that Davies is familiar with the findings of Dr. Michael Ketterer that indicates the downblending process at NFS affects water quality of the Nolichucky River.
Downblending is a process in which highly enriched uranium is mixed with natural uranium to make low enriched uranium to be used for commercial and national defense purposes. NFS has been downblending highly enriched uranium for the U.S. government since 1995, according to the NRC. Ketterer, a retired chemistry professor, presented his findings in 2014 to NRC staff in at a public meeting in Erwin.
Ketterer has stated that the “transport of enriched uranium, in dissolved form, has occurred throughout the Nolichucky River system” in addition to plutonium through “past plant operations.”
‘POTENTIAL’ FOR ACCIDENTS
The petition asserts that Davies “reasonably believes that there will be continued or expanded potential for more such radiological accidents and spills from new operations that process purer, more volatile (highly enriched uranium).”
He disagrees with a NFS conclusion in a November 2021 supplemental environmental report that adding the new process will not result in any additional public health or environmental threats.
The issue of nuclear weapons proliferation is also raised in the petition.
Davies states in the petition that he suspects purified highly enriched uranium generated by the proposed line would “be incorporated into nuclear weapons,” which “are governed by U.S. commitments to international treaties.” A National Environmental Policy Act document to be written by the NRC for the proposed license amendment “must include a nuclear weapons proliferation impact assessment” that will meet NEPA disclosure requirements, according to the filing.
ECAN members “read and analyzed hundreds of pages of unclassified documents regarding (the) proposed process,” according to the news release.
ECAN “learned from NFS’ own environmental report that there are eight accident scenarios associated with this new process,” the release states.
Scenarios described include anhydrous hydrogen fluoride and anhydrous ammonia release from “two new chemicals used in the process,” an uncontrolled nuclear chain reaction, uranium hexflouride release, uranium solution release, natural phenomena and security emergencies.
Modica expressed concern that coming generations will be left with “debris, desolation and filth.”
“These are persistent poisons — forever chemicals — radioactive toxins with half-lives of tens of thousands of years,” she wrote.
Trudy Wallack, of Greeneville, is ECAN secretary. She added in the release that the failure of NFS “to acknowledge in its environmental report that Greeneville, like Jonesborough, takes its municipal water supply from the Nolichucky (River) is a serious oversight.”
“Because we’re concerned that the NRC will again arbitrarily copy and paste NFS’ wrong assertions and repeat the capricious we-never-said-no-before performance it gave during the license renewal process, ECAN felt compelled to challenge NFS’ weapons project for the sake of all of our health, safety and security.”
The NRC and NFS have 25 days from the date of ECAN’s Oct. 31 filing to respond to the ECAN petition. ECAN will have seven days to reply to both NRC's and NFS's responses.
Responses from the NRC and NFS are expected later in November, Modica said
SECOND LAWSUIT, NRC INSPECTION
A second lawsuit involving NFS was filed Oct. 24 by Park Overall, a Greene County environmental activist, naming the Tennessee Department of Environment and Conservation as a defendant. The petition for access, filed in Davidson County Chancery Court, seeks release by TDEC of documents detailing a NFS “emergency plan” and company emergency procedures relating to “spill response and reporting,” according to the filing.
The petition was filed under the Tennessee Public Records Act after Overall said access was denied by TDEC. NFS holds a hazardous waste permit from TDEC.
Overall directed Nashville lawyer David M. Bullock to file the petition after being informed by an NFS official in 2021 that documents of what she terms as an “escape plan” are for “official use only.”
They are being “withheld from the public,” Overall states in the petition filing. Overall was told by a TDEC official earlier this year that the documents “have been designated as confidential by the U.S. Department of Energy and are are not open to public inspection.”
NFS produces reactor fuel for U.S. Navy ships and commercial domestic operations. It also processes weapons-grade uranium into nuclear reactor fuel.
The request was also forwarded in June by Bullock to the Department of Energy. It in turn was referred to the DOE’s Naval Reactors Laboratory Field Office. Bullock received a response in September that a search was performed for the emergency procedure and that “no responsive information was found,” according to the petition.
The federal government has not made a determination that the documents are confidential, the petition states.
The information was forwarded to TDEC, which characterized the email from Bullock as a “new request” under the Tennessee Public Records Act. Overall had not received the requested documents at the time the lawsuit was filed.
“There was never a factual basis for TDEC’s assertion that the U.S. Department of Energy had designated the emergency procedure as confidential and not open to public inspection,” the civil action states.
TDEC did not respond Monday to questions relating to the request.
The NRC recently completed a regularly scheduled core inspection at NFS.
In an Oct. 26 letter to NFS President Ronald Dailey, an NRC official stated the fuel cycle facility inspection was completed on Sept. 30.
“No violations of more than minor significance were identified during the inspection,” wrote Robert E. Williams Jr., chief of Projects Branch 1, of the NRC Division of Fuel Facility Inspection.
The scope of the inspection included procedures and programs related to safety operations and radiological controls.