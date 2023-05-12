Members of the Erwin Citizens Awareness Network will be interested participants at a public meeting next week about Nuclear Fuel Services operations.
The licensee performance review meeting will be from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Thursday, May 18, at the Unicoi County Courthouse, 100 N. Main Ave., Erwin.
The public meeting is the first in-person meeting regarding NFS operations held since 2019. Meeting are scheduled every two years for NRC-regulated fuel facilities. The last meeting, in 2021, was held virtually because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The meeting will be held to discuss NRC’s periodic performance review of operations during 2021 and 2022 at NFS, which produces reactor fuel for the U.S. Navy and commercial domestic operations. The Unicoi County facility, located near the Nolichucky River, also processes weapons-grade uranium into low-enriched nuclear reactor fuel. It is located about 28 miles upriver from Greeneville.
Findings include three “Severity Level IV” violations identified during the assessment period in the areas of safety operations and safeguards performance. The NRC defines Severity Level IV as violations that “involve noncompliance with NRC requirements that are not considered significant based on risk. This should not be misunderstood to imply that Severity Level IV issues have no risk significance.”
Based on an NRC review of licensed activities, “no area needing improvement was identified for the performance areas of safety operations, safeguards, radiological controls, facility support or other areas,” according to a March 3 communication to NFS management from the NRC.
An NRC news release Tuesday states that a staff review found NFS “continued to conduct its activities safely and met NRC requirements for protecting workers, nearby residents and the environment.”
The May 18 meeting will begin with a short presentation by NRC staff responsible for inspections at NFS, followed by a short question and answer session.
NRC staff “will be available to answer questions about the agency’s two-year review of the facility,” according to the news release.
NRC spokesman David Gasperson said that the meeting is called an “observation” meeting, “meaning that the meeting is between the NRC and NFS, and the public will have the opportunity to observe and ask questions or provide comments to the NRC after the business portion of the meeting.”
Members of ECAN, an environmental watchdog group, will likely have questions about findings in a recent NRC licensee performance review.
“I am going to be watching for the level of the NRC’s performance of its regulatory responsibility. At the last (licensee performance review), NRC staff merely performed a charade of oversight,” ECAN President Linda Cataldo Modica said this week.
Modica said that “ ECAN and all the residents of our region deserve better from our public servants.”
“Also, I hope to see senators Marsha Blackburn and (Bill) Hagerty and Rep. (Diana) Harshbarger at the NRC meeting, or at least their staff,: Modica said.
The elected representaives were all invited to a recent “People’s Hearing for Nuclear Awareness” held in Johnson City, Modica said.
“But, perhaps, on May 18, they will be present to also assess the quality of regulatory oversight of this 65-year-old plant,” she said.
VIOLATIONS CITED
ECAN member Barbara O’Neal cited a litany of concerns related to the recent NRC inspection of NRC. Among them are:
In August 2022, a Severity Level IV violation was noted at NFS in a physical security core inspection by the NRC in July 2022. The violation document is classified “for official use only.”
Between May 13 through 18, 2022, NFS “failed to maintain a monitoring system capable of energizing clearly audible alarm signals” in areas of the facility where special nuclear material was handled, used or stored had an “accidental criticality” occurred.
Another event involving a speaker with an electrical switch out of its normal position was noted in June 2022 that may have affected the speaker’s range outside of the plant’s main processing area.
In January 2022, NFS “failed to follow chemical safety instructions,” which resulted in a chemical reaction in a two-liter container inside a process enclosure.
“Plant operators observed the first indications of a chemical reaction and smoldering, which eventually progressed to a small fire,” damaging the container and releasing its contents to the enclosure.
The container contents “were a mixture of cleanup material waste commingled with highly enriched uranium,” O’Neal wrote. The NFS Fire Brigade extinguished the fire, “attributed to chemical incompatibility of the materials placed in the two-liter container by plant operators.”
Two classified Severity Level IV violations were noted in October 2021 in core inspection reports.
In September 2021, NFS personnel “identified groundwater treatment chemicals surfacing in the groundwater drainage system,” which entered the storm water drainage system in a ditch that flows to Martin Creek. An NFS-authorized contractor was performing groundwater treatment activities at the time, “using bioremediation technologies to mitigate tetrachlorinethylene, known as PCE.
“Exposure to tetrachloroethylene may cause irritation eyes, skin, nose, throat, and respiratory system. It may also cause liver damage and is a potential occupational carcinogen,” according to the Centers for Disease Control..
A cleanup process “did not identify gross radioactivity values in excess of regulatory limits.” NFS conducted an investigation and developed a corrective action plan.
In March 2021, NFS employees “discovered concentrations of radioactive material” exceeding regulatory amounts.
“An enclosure with contaminated material inside was found discovered at the Industrial Park Facility” on Industrial Park Drive in Erwin, about 1.4 miles from NFS.
The material “was not appropriately marked or labeled as required by license or regulation” and the area was not posted to contain radioactive materials as required, O’Neal wrote.
Other Severity Level IV violations were reported in April and June 2021.
JANUARY ‘CHEMICAL REACTION’
A January incident at NFS remains under investigation by the NRC.
On Jan. 30, “a minor chemical reaction” occurred during “routine inventory activities in a contained area of the plant,” according to NFS.
Five NFS employees were exposed to fumes. Two were taken to Unicoi County Hospital for further evaluation and three were evaluated on site. All were medically cleared.
“Our resident inspector and regional staff continue to monitor NFS’s event recovery activities and efforts to determine the event’s cause. The conditions that caused the event are no longer present, and the process area has been returned to its regular scheduled activities,” Gasperson said afterward.
Specific details about the Jan. 30 event have not been released. No NFS employees were exposed to radiation, a company-issued news release stated after the incident.
“NFS was not evacuated, and no impact to the facilities, the public or the environment occurred,” it stated.
ECAN members have said that NFS operations pose potential threats to surface and ground water quality, air quality and nearby land.
NFS maintains the facility poses no threat to the environment, surrounding communities or its employees.
NFS recently announced that the U.S. Department of Energy’s National Nuclear Security Administration had awarded the company a $428 million contract.
The contract will allow NFS to “(establish) capabilities for initial production and up to two years of full production for the purification and conversion of highly enriched uranium and very highly enriched uranium,” according to a company news release.
“Our nuclear operations are regulated by the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, and they are holding a public meeting to talk about their assessment of our related safety and security performance. We look forward to the public meeting with the NRC. We remain committed to performing our work safely to meet our obligations to our customer, comply with all regulatory requirements and support national security,” Laura E. Bailey, NFS communications manager, wrote Thursday in an email response to questions.