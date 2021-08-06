Eric Carroll joined Greeneville Community Hospital in April as the hospital’s new chief executive officer. He recently sat down for an interview with the Sun to talk about his background, how his first three months on the job have gone, and what challenges the hospital faces.
What follows is a series of questions and his answers.
Question: What drew you to the medical profession?
Answer: I have known that I wanted to be in health care from a very early age. I was slightly accident-prone as a kid so I spent some time in emergency rooms. When I had my first x-ray taken, I knew that is what I wanted to do. My mother was also a nurse and graduated nursing school when I graduated high school. So my family background and personal experience led me here.
Q: What is your history with Greene County and its healthcare system?
A: I grew up in Lee County, Virginia, and graduated from ETSU with a degree in Clinical Radiology. I did that for 10 years before the administration side of things began calling my name. Laughlin Memorial Hospital was the first hospital I ever worked in when I began my clinical rotations in 1999. Now 22 years late I walked into the same lobby as CEO. I still honestly get a little emotional sometimes thinking about it.
Q: How has your role changed as you step away from the clinical side of health care to the an administrative role as CEO?
A: Once you’ve been involved in the clinical side of health care that piece never goes away. I have tried to marry the two sides in my work. As long as you know that the patient comes first that’s what is important. I was helped by my clinical experience, because I am able to understand what the work is like. I have worked the days, the nights, and the doubles. It gives me a different perspective, and helps me know that what looks good on paper may be different from reality. Hopefully the staff here appreciate that I understand where they are coming from. Those that work for me are more important than I am. The make or break me.
Q: How have your first three months on the job gone and what challenges have you personally faced?
A: It has gone pretty well. I’ve been getting to understand the history of Greene County, and all the work that has been done before me. I have been trying to build on that momentum. As far as challenges go, I have been getting used to the size of this hospital. It is bigger than Unicoi County Hospital where I previously worked. I was able to have my finger on the pulse of everything that happened there, but here that is not possible. I have had to learn to trust my leadership team and let go a little bit. COVID-19 had also been a challenge. My goal was to try to meet all the people that work here and in the physician offices, but COVID-19 has made that extraordinarily difficult. It has prevented a lot of face time.
Q: Other than COVID-19 what are some of the health care challenges facing Greene County?
A: Our issues here are very similar to a lot of other areas. Childhood obesity, smoking and cardiovascular disease are big issues here. We want to be proactive and focus on issues that present themselves early in life that lead to health issues. Eating habits and reading levels of children are a major part of that. We want to prevent unnecessary visits to the hospital by setting up for the future and making long-term investments in health here.
Q: What makes Greeneville Community Hospital unique?
A: Faith has always been really important to me, and there is more of that here than in any other hospital I have worked in before. The strong faith community in this hospital makes us unique.
Q: What is Greeneville Community Hospital’s biggest strength?
A: The people are our biggest strength. The fact that everyone still comes in to work each day with a great attitude, and with such passion for caring for our patients, especially after everything that they have gone through. It makes it easy for me to come to work every day and do my job. If I have to work extra, it is easy to do that for them. Our emergency department has worked tirelessly, and we have a great surgical team as well.
Q: What excites you about the future of health care in Green County?
A: There has been so much work that has been done before me. In bringing two great hospitals together under one umbrella, we are really primed to have a great hospital in Greene County. We have so much potential here and the future is bright. We have some great renovations planned after we get past this pandemic.
Q: What are your priorities at Greeneville Community Hospital?
A: My priorities are to continue to navigate through this pandemic. It is important as a leader that people see me wear a mask and endorse the vaccine. In a normal time, we want to see people seek care confidently at Greeneville Community Hospital. We are here for them and here to take care of them. It is important that people understand that our staff is local. It is people from the community taking care of the community.
Q: What is your favorite part about your job at Greeneville Community Hospital?
A: I love getting to work with the leadership team here. I have a great team. I like getting to know people and being able to understand why they work here. I was able to plug myself into a great culture.
Q: Where could Greeneville Community Hospital improve?
A: We could always improve. We want patients to know that we have done everything for them. We are always trying to improve on patient satisfaction. We also have emergency room renovations on the table to help us deal with increased patient volume.
Q: Have you had any issues with space, such as an overcrowded emergency room?
A: We are in the same boat as other hospitals. We would urge people to seek appropriate level of care at places like urgent care clinics so that we can have more beds open. We try to triage our patients and treat them by level of need, and not by time of arrival. We have had to use hall beds and do treatment in waiting rooms as we have seen an increase in traffic.
Q: How would you rate the quality of care given at Greeneville Community Hospital?
A: I would rate our care as well as any facility I have ever worked in. We want to treat everyone how they want to be treated. I personally feel we have failed if a patient is not satisfied. It can be a challenge. It is always going to be a goal to improve patient satisfaction. The goal line is always moving.
Q: Does Greeneville Community Hospital have the ability to handle trauma patients? What can and cannot be handled?
A: Any and all cases will be treated. We don’t offer every speciality, but that is why we have regional trauma centers like Johnson City Medical Center. We are capable of stabilizing any patient before they are transported.
Q: How do you look to build trust in the community?
A: It will be done very slowly. It takes a very long time to build a great reputation, and it can be lost very quickly. It has been a slow process. The only thing we can do is take great care of patients. That is the best way to build trust. Complaints are an opportunity to learn, and patients want to be heard. Once the pandemic subsides there are community engagements that we would like to be involved in.
Q: What changes have you seen in health care over the years?
A: Everything is always evolving. No two days are the same. We are seeing new issues to deal with every day. Right now it is a nursing shortage, and that issue is one that has been growing over the years all across the country, not just in Greeneville.
Q: How have you handled the staffing challenges?
A: All you have to do is look at the COVID-19 numbers. If projections hold true, we could get up to 400 or 500 COVID-19 patients in Ballad Hospitals at one time. Any system, even with great staffing, would be pushed by numbers like that. We have full- and part-time nursing positions open right now. We are also reaching out to retired nurses. Any retired nurse that could come in and just give us a few hours would be a huge help.
Q: Are you worried about being overwhelmed by a new COVID-19 surge fueled by the delta variant?
A: You always worry. We have a corporate emergency operations center that has done a great job of trying to stay ahead of this. They pull data from across the country to keep us informed. We have prepared COVID-19 beds, and we have status calls every day that relate to volume and staffing. Our COVID-19 beds are in certain rooms with specific provisions to try to mitigate spread. We have to be prepared. We are more prepared with supplies this time than we were last year.
Q: How has vaccine hesitancy and the subsequent resurgence of COVID-19 affected you and your staff?
A: As a health care worker, it is frustrating. Our team is exhausted. They have been doing this for 18 months, and to see people choosing not to get vaccinated is very disheartening. It is hard to understand. Ninety-five percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations in our area are people who are unvaccinated. I support vaccination for anyone that is eligible for the vaccine. Vaccination does not just protect yourself, but your friends and parents and grandparents. You are keeping yourself safe and your community safe. I am worried about children who are not old enough to be vaccinated as this delta spike appears to be affecting more kids. Ballad is more than willing to work with any school system that reaches out for help or information.
Q: The closure of Takoma Regional Hospital concerned many in the community. As rural hospitals close across the country is Greeneville Community Hospital in any danger of closing as well?
A: The closure of Takoma was a difficult decision that had to be made. There is a sense of loss when a hospital closes, and I understand that. However, I believe it was the best option for good health care in the future. Based on population, this one facility can handle the town on its own. It is absolutely essential that rural hospitals continue to operate. Ballad has a great commitment to rural health. Two of the newest rural hospitals in the nation were recently opened by Ballad in Lee County, Virginia, and Unicoi County, Tennessee. There is no concern that there is a lack of support for Greeneville Community Hospital.
Q: What are you most proud of at Greeneville Community Hospital?
A: The people are what I take the most pride in. The building is not what I’m proud of. I’m proud of the people.