A Unicoi County man drowned Saturday afternoon after going into the Nolichuckey River downriver from the boat ramp at David Crockett Birthplace State Park in Limestone.
The victim was identified by the Greene County Sheriff’s Department as Austin D. Peters, 19, of Bumpus Cove Road, Erwin.
Peters went into the river about 4:15 p.m. Saturday. His body was recovered about 10:25 p.m. by the Greeneville Emergency & Rescue Squad.
The rescue squad was dispatched at 4:19 p.m. Saturday to the report of man drowning in the Nolichucky River near the boat ramp, a rescue squad news release said.
Witnesses told a sheriff’s deputy that they were with Peters at the park boat ramp and were going to swim across the river to a rope on the other side.
Peters told a relative that he “was not going to make it,” and she swam to where he was to help him across, the deputy’s report said.
“She advised (Peters) had ahold of her bathing suit but kept going under,” the report said.
The relative told deputies she “was about two arm lengths from grabbing onto a limb on the bank when Austin let go,” the report said.
Four boats, sonar, an underwater camera, and a K-9 unit from the sheriff’s department were used during the search.
Peters was located in the river near “where he was last seen,” the deputy’s report said.
In addition to the rescue squad and sheriff’s department, assisting with the recovery were state park rangers, Greene County-Greeneville EMS, and the Greene County Emergency Management Agency.
Providing additional support at the scene were the Debusk Volunteer Fire Department Rehab Unit, and chaplains Bobby Darnell and Danny Ricker.