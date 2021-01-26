JOHNSON CITY – East Tennessee State University announced on Wednesday that high school students interested in studying at ETSU in the fall can have their application fee waved next week during "Free Freshman Application Week."
Interested applicants should visit etsu.edu/apply and use the code FRESHFUTURE to have the standard $25 application fee waived.
“College is a pathway for students to achieve their greatest dreams,” said Heather Levesque, director of undergraduate admissions. “We know COVID-19 has made this a challenging year. Our goal through the free application opportunity is to help as many students as possible stay on track with their college plans. We want to help see students through to brighter days ahead, and help them prepare for their future as Buccaneers.”
The university also announced transfer students will have the same opportunity during the week of Feb. 22-26 using the code BUCKYTRANSFER21.
For more information, contact ETSU Undergraduate Admissions at admissions@etsu.edu or 423-439-4213.