The East Tennessee State University Chorale and other musical ensembles will be featured in two virtual concerts, which will be livestreamed from the Grand Hall of ETSU’s new Martin Center for the Arts on Friday and Saturday.
The ETSU choirs’ spring concert at 7:30 p.m. on Friday will feature the ETSU Chorale, Greyscale, BucsWorth and East Tennessee Belles performing classical and popular works, a press release from the university said.
On Saturday also at 7:30 p.m., the ETSU Sinfonia, Orchestra and Chorale will present works by Mendelssohn and Lauridsen, as well as the world premiers of two works composed by Dr. Maria Niederberger, former chair of the ETSU Department of Music, the release said.
Both concerts and other upcoming and archived performances may be accessed on the ETSU Department of Music’s YouTube page.
For more information, call the department at 423-439-4276 or email godwinc@etsu.edu.