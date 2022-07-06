For Yaroslav “Yaro” Hnatusko, a young Ukrainian living in Johnson City, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the ongoing war have been especially painful to watch from afar as his family and closest friends back home witness it firsthand.
But Hnatusko, a graduate student at East Tennessee State University, is in a position to make a real difference with Restore Ukraine, a new dual-country nonprofit providing shelter and aid to victims of the war, according to a press release.
Restore Ukraine was founded by Hnatusko and his brother Stan, deputy director of Ukraine’s largest wholesale distributor of building materials Atlant, to feed and protect Ukrainian civilians in Kharkiv, the release said.
Hnatusko has set a goal to raise $1 million in the U.S., letting Americans play their own role by donating to an organization that has boots on the ground in Ukraine every day — hundreds of locals who are working to help each other in their ravaged but defiant country, Hnatusko wrote in the release.
Restore Ukraine launched in Kharkiv when Atlant, under Stan’s leadership, converted its warehouses into shelters and food banks for the city’s homeless and displaced civilians shortly after the invasion began.
In the U.S., Restore Ukraine, led by Yaro, is a fiscally sponsored project of Humanitarian Social Innovations, a U.S. nonprofit with federal tax-exempt status headquartered in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.
That means Americans who donate to Restore Ukraine can receive the same tax benefit that comes with supporting any U.S.-based charity, and Restore Ukraine can keep its administrative expenses low and applies 95% of donated funds directly to crisis relief in Ukraine, according to the release.
As a Kharkiv-based nonprofit, Restore Ukraine has the flexibility to act quickly to tackle residents’ immediate needs without depending on larger outside nonprofits with higher administrative costs.
Not long before the invasion began, Hnatusko, a graduate assistant and MBA student at East Tennessee State University, had been visiting family and friends in Kharkiv.
“Now it’s a war zone in my back yard,” he said.
Hnatusko had returned to the U.S. right before Putin’s troops began attacking military and civilian targets in Ukraine.
“My first call was to my family to say, ‘Hey, are you alright? Are you OK?’ It’s chaos. Where do they go? What do they do? How long can they stay?” he told WJHL. “The family sent me videos of missiles flying over my house and hitting some military target. So the house was shaking. The ground was shaking.”
Hnatusko is rallying American support for the countless Ukrainian families — including mothers with newborn babies, people with disabilities, medical professionals and others — who either have no money to evacuate or are determined to stay and help, the release said.
While Atlant has set commercial concerns aside and deployed its facilities and employees to save lives, Hnatusko works around the clock from Tennessee, the release said, raising funds to keep Restore Ukraine’s main shelter operating and to rebuild the damaged homes so that Ukrainian families can find a refuge.
At $4.50 for three nutritious meals, it currently costs $2,250 to feed 500 people a day in Restore Ukraine’s shelter. Restore Ukraine has also set up a distribution center for food and vital materials to help other shelters, meaning the nonprofit is serving thousands more people.
Hnatusko said the volunteers focus on scrounging up the basic necessities to keep the shelter’s residents alive and healthy: meat, wheat, grains, rice, pasta, flour, vegetables, canned food, water, and medicines.
Altogether, with Restore Ukraine’s vision to restore tens of cities and hundreds of communities for the displaced Ukrainian families, the organization needs at least $2,000 to rebuild one house, Hnatusko said.
“Now, we are expanding to rebuilding homes, neighborhoods, and city infrastructure. With the two new restoration programs, Restore Ukraine will offer temporary and permanent living accommodations for small and large families. The two programs are constructing a refugee center for returning families, and restoration of family homes that came under direct fire from bombshells.”
“Our work doesn’t stop here,” he added. “We are also taking care of having enough food for the people outside of our shelter who can’t come — policemen, firefighters, doctors and soldiers.”
“We do it for people because our families are what we have left. We will never have another family,” said Hnatusko.
To learn more and donate to Restore Ukraine, visit www.restore-ukraine.org.