JOHNSON CITY – ETSU Health invites those interested in joining the health care workforce and those already experienced in the field to a job fair April 24.
The fair will take place 5:30-7:30 p.m. at ETSU Health, 325 N. State of Franklin Road, Johnson City, according to a news release.
ETSU Health is looking for the best possible candidates to fill positions including, licensed practical nurse, phlebotomist, certified medical assistant, certified coders, director of coding and compliance, medical laboratory technician, reception and front office staff, patient support and phone room staff, and custodian.
Administrators with 12 ETSU Health clinics will conduct interviews with candidates and are prepared to hire qualified candidates during the event. Positions are available for clinics in Johnson City, Kingsport and Elizabethton. Candidates are encouraged to bring their resumes.
“Our job fair will be a great opportunity for candidates to learn more about all ETSU Health has to offer, from competitive compensation to comprehensive benefits,” said Johnna Laws, associate director of clinical operations. “Our benefit packages really set us apart. Employees enjoy 18 days paid time off, 10.5 paid holidays each year, and a paid retirement program with an employer match.”