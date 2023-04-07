The East Tennessee State University Marching Bucs were selected Thursday to perform in the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade, representing the state of Tennessee.
This will mark the first Macy’s parade appearance by the band.
Each year, the Macy’s Parade Band Committee looks for bands that have the stage presence, musical and marching abilities to captivate millions of live spectators and viewers nationwide.
The ETSU Marching Bucs were selected from more than 100 applicants as one of 10 selected bands to march in the 98th edition of the annual holiday spectacle.
The band will join the revelry, along with other iconic Macy’s staples: floats, giant character balloons, clowns and superstar performers galore on Thanksgiving Day 2024, helping to create an unforgettable experience for millions.
“Under Dr. Moore’s leadership, the band has grown into the largest marching ensemble in school history, consistently delivering dynamic, impactful performances at games and exhibitions across the country,” said Wesley Whatley, Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade creative producer. “The Macy’s Band Selection Committee is proud to welcome the Marching Bucs to the Big Apple for the first time to perform for millions in the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade!”
“The East Tennessee University Marching Bucs being selected to perform in the 2024 Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade is a dream come true,” said Dr. Joe Moore, director of the ETSU Marching Bucs. “We are ecstatic about the opportunity to represent our university, our region and the state of Tennessee as we share our passion for performance with Parade viewers on Thanksgiving morning.”
As part of the announcement, the Macy’s team presented the ETSU Marching Bucs a $10,000 gift to kick off fundraising for the trip. The band will spend the next 18 months planning for their parade appearance through rehearsals and creative fundraising events.
“Less than 10 years ago, our marching band had ceased to exist,” ETSU President Dr. Brian Noland said. “In just a few short years, Dr. Moore, the ETSU Music Department, our student body and our community have managed to not only relaunch the band but grow it to its largest membership in the university’s history. Now they have secured one of the most prestigious performance spots in the nation. Their story is a testament to the grit and excellence that characterize ETSU.”