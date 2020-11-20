JOHNSON CITY – The Organization of Student Representatives (OSR) at East Tennessee State University’s Quillen College of Medicine is hosting a virtual 5K fundraiser Nov. 28 to benefit the Willow Unit at Woodridge Hospital.
“For the past 10 years, OSR has hosted a chili cook-off fundraiser event for the Willow Unit at Woodridge,” said first-year medical student and OSR representative Monika Jain. “Due to COVID-19, this year we planned a virtual event that promotes good health and still allows us to continue this tradition.”
Registration for the virtual 5K is $5 per person, and registration is currently open at https://www.etsu.edu/com/sa/default.php. The registration deadline is 5 p.m. on Tuesday.
All proceeds will benefit the Willow Unit at Woodridge Hospital, which is a 12-bed unit offering inpatient psychiatric care to children and adolescents in a caring, comfortable environment. The unit serves children and teens ages 6 to 17 (and 18-year-olds meeting criteria who are current high school students).
“Since it’s a virtual 5K, participants can choose their favorite spot to walk or run for a good cause,” said Alex Condra, first-year medical student and OSR representative.
More details about how to track the run/walk and submit times will be sent in the registration confirmation email. In addition, organizers encourage participants to post about the 5K on their social media using hashtags #Quillen5K, #WalkingforWillow or #RunningforWoodridge to raise awareness and support the cause.
For additional information, contact OSR reps at quillenosr@gmail.com.