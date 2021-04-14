JOHNSON CITY – The East Tennessee State University Wind Ensemble and Concert Band will share its second virtual concert performance of the spring semester, which will stream on YouTube on Wednesday at 5 p.m. and remain available for viewing afterward.
“Wind Band Classics II” features both concert bands of the ETSU Bands program in performances that were prepared over the course of several weeks and recorded in the Grand Hall of the new Martin Center for the Arts. These performances took place during each band’s rehearsal time, with safety accommodations and COVID-19 precautions in place.
This program of classics for band includes works by Leonard Bernstein, Alfred Reed, Clare Grundman, Percy Grainger, William Schuman and Norman Dello Joio.
The Wind Ensemble is conducted by Dr. Christian Zembower, professor and director of bands in the ETSU Department of Music. The Concert Band is conducted by Dr. Joe D. Moore, associate professor and director of athletic bands, along with guest conductor Reilly Fox, assistant director of athletic bands.
To access the concert performance for its Wednesday premier or afterward, go to https://youtu.be/ho5ouwc3IfE.