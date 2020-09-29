While spaces in each of Tennessee’s 95 counties are being donated to further the message of the University of Tennessee’s reach, one mural in Greene County, more than 380 miles away from the University of Tennessee at Martin, reminds one student of the impact the university has had on her life.
Soon, according to a press release from the university, every county in Tennessee will be painted with an “Everywhere You Look, UT” mural created through a campaign by the university.
Sarah Douthat, a senior health and human performance major from Mohawk, says her family didn’t hesitate to offer up their barn facing Tennessee State Route 348 for a UT mural and encourages others to do the same. As a multigenerational family of Vols and now a Skyhawk, the Douthats say they are proud to represent UT and the opportunities made available through its mission.
“It’s an honor, really,” said Douthat. “I am so proud that we get to help further the message that UT is everywhere.”
While Douthat hails from a family of Volunteers, she said she knew UT Martin was for her as soon as she visited campus. She says her studies in public health and her connection to the Baptist College Ministry helped her find her home and purpose in life, just like her parents and grandparents did at UT Knoxville.
“Every time I step on the campus, it feels like I’m meant to be there,” said Douthat. “The whole campus feels like a family.”
For Douthat, having a piece of UT Martin and her family’s alma mater on their farm is just proof of the impact the universities have had on their lives. She hopes others who see the murals and are interested in the University of Tennessee will pursue an education and enjoy the experience just as her family has.
“We just want everyone to know that UT is everywhere,” Douthat said.
For more information regarding the “Everywhere You Look, UT” campaign, visit everywhere.tennessee.edu.