The eviction rate in Greene County does not appear to have increased since the state Supreme Court allowed related proceedings to resume after a moratorium imposed during the coronavirus pandemic.
The moratorium on actions by judges, court clerks, and other court officials to allow eviction/detainer warrants and garnishments to move forward was lifted on July 1 by Supreme Court order.
Tennessee is among 24 states where COVID-19 related moratoriums on evictions and foreclosures have expired.
FEWER CASES HEARD
“At the present time, we are issuing evictions and garnishments,” Chris Shepard, Greene County Circuit Court Clerk, said in an email.
Shepard said that reduced revenues stemming from related proceedings is one of the reasons that the county Circuit Court Clerk’s Office has seen a marked decrease in cases heard and revenues taken in through the end of August this year.
“A contributor to this decrease is Tennessee Supreme Court order to halt issuing of eviction/detainer warrants and writs of possession. Most folks were understanding and patient with the process,” Shepard said. “I explained to those that were frustrated this was not a local order from a judge or myself, but was a Tennessee Supreme Court order that had to be followed by all parties involved.”
Part of the Supreme Court order says that anyone seeking to begin eviction or displacement-related proceedings has to file a declaration that the property is “not subject to the restrictions and limitations of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act,” known as the CARES Act.
The CARES Act prohibits landlords from pursuing eviction proceedings for nonpayment of rent if a property has a federally backed loan or gets housing subsidies.
The order says that the declaration must be filed at least 10 days prior to any hearing on the matter.
“If the declaration is not timely filed, the hearing may not proceed and shall be reset,” the order states.
If the property is subject to the restrictions and limitations of the CARES Act, the proceeding “shall be continued until after expiration of any moratorium under the (act),” the order says.
Tennessee’s judicial branch has been under a state of emergency since March 13. The state Supreme Court has since modified some proceedings, including easing the suspension of some in-person court proceedings and allowing eviction cases to move forward after a prohibition was declared in March.
The resumption of evictions and foreclosures July 1 has not resulted in a marked increase in those proceedings in Greene County.
“According to our records department, we had several evictions come in from where the courts held off on evictions in April, May and June. They have now slowed down to what we had in 2019,” sheriff Wesley Holt said in an email.
CASES HEARD DECREASE
Overall cases heard in courts overseen by the Circuit Court clerk’s office are down 28% from the corresponding time frame in 2019, Shepard said.
The numbers reflect Criminal, Civil and General Sessions Court cases, along with Circuit Court civil and criminal cases.
Shepard compared the number of cases heard from March through August 2019 in Greene County with the same time frame in 2020. He said new orders and modifications or extensions of existing orders have been issued regularly by the Tennessee Supreme Court.
“I wanted to see how COVID-19 procedural changes in my office and judicial system affected caseloads from this time last year,” Shepard said. “It started getting interesting in March of this year as to what impact the coronavirus was about to bring to Greene County and our court system.”
Case numbers for March through August 2019 totaled 3,932.
Case numbers between March and August 2020 total 2,963, or a 28% decrease from 2019.
Shepard said the totals include a combination of open/active and disposed cases.
He said that Greene County General Sessions and Juvenile courts had a 20% decrease in sessions criminal matters.
General Sessions Civil Court was impacted more severely by coronavirus pandemic prohibitions.
Civil case numbers for 2019 total 1,500, compared to 870 heard during the corresponding period in 2020, a 53% decrease. The temporary prohibition on eviction proceedings was one contributing factor, Shepard said.
“No word has been given as to future decisions relating to civil matters at this time,” he said.
The reduced number of cases this year affected revenues taken in.
“The financial impact on my office, which generates funds for the (county general) fund balance, was very noticeable,” Shepard said.
From March to September 2019, the office had receipts totaling just over $2 million.
From March through Aug. 28, receipts total about $1.47 million, a 28% decrease from the previous year.
The public is adjusting to safety-related policies put in place during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I would like to add that we have seen a substantial increase in online and call-in credit card payments. I think this trend will continue to increase, which will help keep a steady and somewhat predictable cash flow into the Court Clerk’s Office,” Shepard said.