The ex-husband of a Bulls Gap woman was charged Friday with first-degree murder in connection with her death.
Sheriff’s deputies were called about 8:20 a.m. Friday to 835 Mohawk Ridge Road. Lesia Darlene Greene, 56, was found deceased inside her home, Greene County Sheriff Wesley Holt said.
Randall Glenn Greene, 57, was on the property. Greene was taken to the sheriff’s department and after questioning was charged with first-degree murder, Holt said.
Greene was being held Friday afternoon on $750,000 bond. He is scheduled for arraignment Monday morning in General Sessions Court.
Greene is the ex-husband of the alleged victim. He was living at the Mohawk Ridge Road address in the Willoughby community of Greene County, Holt said.
Authorities did not specify the cause of death.
“It was not a shooting,” Holt said.
An autopsy will be performed on Lesia Greene at the William L. Jenkins Forensic Center at East Tennessee State University.
Greene County 911 Dispatch received a call from a neighbor Friday morning directing them to the Mohawk Ridge Road address, Holt said. According to property records, it is a mobile home that sits not far from Interstate 81.
As a result of evidence gathered during the subsequent investigation, Randall Greene was charged with first-degree murder, a news release said.
The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation is assisting the sheriff’s department with the case.
Mohawk Ridge Road runs parallel to U.S. 11E and is off Gap Greek Road.