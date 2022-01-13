An excavator on a trailer being pulled about 11:20 a.m. Wednesday under the railroad bridge on North Main Street at East Hardin Street struck the underside of the bridge.
The Caterpillar excavator “flipped off the trailer onto the roadway,” Greeneville police Officer Chase Bible said in a report.
Truck driver Kevin L. Ray was not injured.
Damage to the bridge and the Caterpillar excavator each exceeds $400. The Kenworth truck towing the trailer was not damaged.
A driver action listed in the report is “inattentive.” No tickets were issued.