The annual Exchange Club Extravaganza will be held at 7 p.m. Monday. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the club will be conducting the prize drawing via live video feed on its Facebook page. Tickets are $100 and can be purchased by reaching out to a club member, or by going to https://exchangeclubofgreenevilletn.org/.
Money raised from the event is used to fund scholarships for deserving students, the club’s annual Field Day, and as donations to organizations in Greeneville and Greene County who's goals align with the club’s: the prevention of child abuse.
Prize Drawings Include: first, $500; 50th, $100; 100th, $100; 150th, $150; 200th, $200; and 250th, $250. The last 10 tickets left have a chance to win or split $10,000.
Unlike other random drawing events, the Exchange Club’s Extravaganza is a reverse draw sweepstakes. Losing ticket numbers are drawn until only 10 tickets remain. The remaining ticket holders are given the option of splitting the winnings evenly or continuing the draw. A split can happen when all remaining ticket holders agree to split the grand prize.
To learn more about the nonprofit Exchange Club of Greeneville or to attend one of its meetings, contact the club at exchangeclubgville@hotmail.com or on its Facebook page.