Human trafficking has been reported in each of Tennessee’s 95 counties, Gabi Smith told members of the Exchange Club of Greeneville on Tuesday.
Smith is community care liaison with the Community Coalition Against Human Trafficking. Based in Knoxville, the organization serves 33 East Tennessee counties. It provides a range of resources for victims of human trafficking including case management, necessities like shelter and food, and therapeutic services, and also offers other services such as training to help professionals identify signs of human trafficking and learn how to help if they suspect something.
Smith is based in Johnson City, where she works with children who have been trafficked or identified as at risk.
Longtime club member and officer Jerry Anderson said he invited Smith to speak to the club after meeting her and learning about her work with the Community Coalition and the issue of human trafficking.
“We might all think this doesn’t happen here in East Tennessee, but it does,” Anderson said.
Smith said, in fact, one of many common misconceptions about human trafficking is that it only happens in big cities.
“One of the questions I get asked most is, ‘does that really happen here,’ and my answer is, ‘yes,’” Smith said.
Smith defined human trafficking as “a violation of human rights using force, fraud or coercion to extract something from them, whether that is sexual or labor. It is pretty much one person exploiting another for personal gain.”
She said the issue looks different location to location, but in general, traffickers tend to be someone the victim knows.
“We see a lot of different things in different areas. For instance in more urban areas it is often gang related, where in rural places we see a lot more familial trafficking, where an individual sells a member of their family,” Smith said. “It tends to be generational, and the victims will often believe they are doing what they have to do to help their family, so that makes this type of crime difficult to recognize.”
She said much of the way the issue is portrayed in media is not entirely accurate, which may contribute to a lack of awareness, but calls from all 95 counties came to the national human trafficking hotline in 2019, and Smith said that there is an upward trend. As of July this year, there have been 90 referrals in Tennessee, she said. She said that trend doesn’t necessarily mean it is happening more often, but that it is being detected more.
“A lot of signs and indicators are easy to miss if you don’t recognize it,” Smith said.
She said the issue often goes hand in hand with other issues such as substance abuse or domestic abuse, which adds to the difficulty of recognizing and catching it, but other, more visible signs may include inappropriate dress for the weather.
“If you see something and you feel like it’s weird or questionable, ask about it,” Smith said.
She said the Community Coalition offers specialized trainings for anyone interested in learning more. Trainings are categorized by occupation.
The national human trafficking hotline can be reached at 1-888-373-7888. The state hotline number is 1-855-558-6484. Referrals can also be made to CCAHT at 865-292-0285.
For more information visit growfreetn.org.