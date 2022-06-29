Long-time community volunteer Carla Bewley was honored Tuesday evening with the Exchange Club of Greeneville’s 2022 Book of Golden Deeds Award.
The award, which has been presented locally each year since 1966, is the highest honor presented by the Exchange Club of Greeneville.
It “recognizes dedicated volunteers who give endless hours of their time and talents toward making their communities better places to live,” said Exchange Club board member and former club president Paige Mengel, who presented the award.
“This year’s recipient has already spent a lifetime in service to our community, and still shows no signs of slowing down,” Mengel said. “You would be hard-pressed to find a charitable organization that this recipient hasn’t helped in some way — serving on the board of directors, donating time or money to their cause, or organizing an event.
“Her most recent project has been her work with the George Clem Multicultural Alliance, where she helped to organize the Town of Greeneville’s inaugural Juneteenth celebration that took place less than two weeks ago,” Mengel said.
“The Greeneville-Greene County History Museum has also benefited from her service, as have both the city and county schools,” Mengel continued about Bewley’s community service record. “She serves on foundation boards, helping other organizations in their charitable work through grant awards.”
Most of Bewley’s work is done in the background, Mengel went on to say.
“She is content to lend a hand without recognition. Her extensive service with the Boys & Girls Club couldn’t go unnoticed, though, and she has been recognized nationally for her volunteer work, serving at both the local level and the state level,” Mengel said.
Other clubs and organizations that have been valuably served by Bewley through the years also include: Youth Builders of Greeneville, the Greeneville Arts Council, the Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Little Theatre of Greeneville, St. James Episcopal Church, the Takoma Foundation, and the Greeneville-Greene County Public Library.
“On a personal note, I met our recipient when I went to work for her husband,” Mengel added, “and I have had the pleasure of working alongside her on a fundraising project for the Greeneville Theatre Guild. Her work definitely didn’t go unnoticed by me, and it hasn’t by so many others that she has also inspired through her shining example, and tonight the Exchange Club is excited to recognize it publicly.”
In addition to the Book of Golden Deeds Award presentation, the Exchange Club also honored four outstanding high school graduates Tuesday evening.
HUGH FELTS SCHOLARSHIPS
Hope Williams and Rachel Phillips were each presented a 2022 Hugh Felts Memorial Scholarship. The scholarship was presented to them by Exchange Club member Bill Onkst, who said he is so extremely impressed by the “level of talent” among the students in our local schools.
The local Exchange Club presents two scholarships each year in memory of longtime Exchange Club member Hugh Felts to high school students who have demonstrated academic excellence as well as exemplary volunteer service to the community.
Williams is a graduate of West Greene High School, where she maintained a 4.1 grade point average, while also working a part-time job at McDonalds and volunteering numerous hours with a host of charitable organizations, including with her church, at the Hope Center and Gifts for Kids. She plans to attend East Tennnessee State University to major in English.
Phillips is an honors graduate of Greeneville High School who has logged over 300 volunteer hours during her high school career, including with the Greeneville Theatre Guild, among several other organizations. She scored an impressive 31 on her ACT exam and plans to attend Colorado College and major in pre-med and psychology.
ACE AWARD
West Greene High School graduate Collin Boyles was presented with the Accepting the Challenge of Excellence (ACE) Award, which is designed to recognize high school students “who have had to overcome great physical, emotional or social obstacles and are eligible for high school graduation,” said the award’s presenter Jerry Anderson.
Boyles is a two-time cancer survivor who managed to maintain his school work and achieve A/B honors while undertaking virtual learning classes and undergoing a bone marrow transplant at Vanderbilt Medical Center. He plans to further his education at Tusculum University.
YOUTH OF THE YEAR
The Exchange Club’s Youth of the Year Award was presented to Greeneville High School graduate Anna Johnson. The award recognizes “outstanding students in the community who have excelled in academics, community service and leadership,” Anderson said.
Johnson, who graduated with a 4.0 GPA, was a member of the National Honors Society and a Honors Scholar. She additionally had logged over 200 volunteer hours during her high school career.
“She is a member of Greene Young Life and is active in her church,” Anderson said in presenting the award. “In addition, she has danced at the Central Ballet Theatre for 14 years. She was also president of her class during her sophomore, junior and senior years, and was a member of the GHS girls soccer team, which won back-to-back state championship titles.
Johnson plans to attend the University of Tennessee and study nursing.
OFFICERS, BOARD MEMBERS INSTALLED
Also during the banquet, Jerry Anderson was honored as the Exchange Club’s “Exchangite of the Year.”
Officers and board members were also installed during the event. The officers for the coming year include Jim Holt, president; Wess duBrisk, president-elect; Billy Endean, secretary, and Amy Malone, treasurer.
Two-year board members are Stephen Cook, Paige Mengel and Robert Schooley. One-year board members are Maynard Austin, Gary Laun and Bill Onkst.
During the coming year, newly installed club president Holt said he plans to actively seek new members and to increase public awareness of the civic organization, which has been serving Greeneville and Greene County for nearly 100 years.