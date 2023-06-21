Expanded Airport Board Meets

The Greeneville Airport Authority board met for the first time with an expanded membership on Wednesday. Pictured from left are Airport Manager Steven Neesen, and board members Jimmy Collins, Wes Hope, Chairman Paul McAfee, Catherine Bacon, W.T. Daniels and Justin Jeffers. Board member Sherry Hensley was absent from the meeting.

 Sun Photo By Spencer Morrell

