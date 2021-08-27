Improved communications in Greene County courts are the result of a grant recently received by the county Circuit Court Clerk’s Office.
Earlier in August, Circuit Court Clerk Chris Shepard worked with vendor VideoLink and did a video conference using the link.
“It was easy to use,” Shepard said in an email.
Parts for the system will be shipped this month, and installation will begin, followed by staff training. Installation of the equipment should begin soon, Shepard said.
Shepard requested a state grant for $17,306 to purchase the video conferencing system and received it earlier this year.
Shepard also requested a grant to update the public address system in the General Sessions Courtroom. Gosnell’s Stereo & Music in Greeneville estimated installation costs at $3,086. Shepard received a grant for $7,471, “considerably more than I had asked for the upgrade,” he said.
“I spoke with Gosnell’s Stereo, and we are now getting an upgrade to the upgrade,” Shepard said.
Shepard said the court system is now up to date on devices for the hearing-impaired in the Circuit and General Sessions courtrooms and in compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The public address system has Bluetooth capabilities that will synchronize with individuals who have had cochlear implants, Shepard said.
The video system enabling judges to arraign defendants remotely has also been improved.
Wireless conferencing software and a 55-inch monitor has been installed at the Greene County Workhouse Annex.
In the Greene County Detention Center, a conferencing software upgrade that is compatible with the existing system has been installed.
A complete video arraignment system has been installed in the Circuit Court courtroom. The system has wireless and wired capabilities. The presiding judge has access to an Android tablet to control meetings and view court proceedings.
A software replacement was completed in the General Sessions courtroom. That system also has wireless and wired capabilities and monitors at the prosecution and defense tables. The courtroom has an Android tablet to control meetings and view proceedings.
Activity amid rising COVID-19 case counts locally proceeds in the Greene County Courthouse under a recently modified order to restrict courthouse access and reinstate some of the pandemic mitigation protocols.
All individuals entering the courthouse will be required to wear a mask, maintain social distance, and have their temperature taken.
A large tent has been reinstalled in front of the courthouse to provide temporary shade and shelter for those waiting to enter the courthouse. Litigants and witnesses will be called on a case-by-case basis by courthouse security when their cases are to be heard.
The measures do not apply to the Courthouse Annex or any other Greene County government building.
Some practices adopted in 2020 will be embraced going forward, Shepard said in a recent interview.
Among them is the use of Zoom and other virtual technology to conduct court business. Many arraignments and other appearances in General Sessions Court and before other judges are done remotely from the Greene County Detention Center for safety and security reasons.
The policy worked well and will be retained, Shepard said.
Shepard applied for the grant allowing the video-conferencing improvements through the state Department of Finance & Administration and the Office of Criminal Programs when applications began being accepted earlier this year.
That grant “will enable arraignments and other court proceedings through a link with the Greene County Workhouse Annex,” Shepard said.
The new technology will have other benefits, Shepard said.
“Having a video arraignment system at the workhouse will drastically cut back on transports to and from the detention center with inmates. This keeps individuals safe and separated, and also reduces fuel costs for the sheriff’s department,” he said. “The video arraignment system is just another tool in our bag that will help us plan and save money for the future.”