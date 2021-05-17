An exploding golf cart is believed to have caused a fire Sunday night that heavily damaged a garage at 157 Ball Road.
No injuries were reported.
Garage owner Clifton Harrison told sheriff’s deputies he was laying in bed when he heard an explosion.
Harrison “looked out and saw the whole right side of his garage on fire,” Deputy Eric Cutshall said in a report.
Harrison told deputies that he believes a golf cart parked against the garage exploded and started the fire.
Arson is not suspected, the report said. No information was available Monday about why the golf cart exploded.
Harrison is compiling a list of garage contents destroyed or damaged in the fire.
Damage to the three-door garage is estimated at $25,000.
Tusculum firefighters were extinguishing the blaze when deputies arrived on scene. Multiple fire departments assisted, including Limestone and Newmansville.
The Town of Mosheim Volunteer Fire Department was on scene with an air unit. The Debusk Volunteer Fire Department Rehab Unit also provided support.
In addition to the sheriff’s department, also on scene were Greene County-Greeneville EMS, the Greeneville Light & Power System and Chaplain Danny Ricker.